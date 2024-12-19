The 2024 NFL regular season is nearing its conclusion, and Odell Beckham Jr. is in search of a new team. After being released by the Dolphins, speculation swirled about his next destination, but now a Super Bowl contender has officially shut the door on his arrival.

Not long ago, Odell Beckham Jr. was celebrated as one of the NFL‘s premier wide receivers. Known for his exceptional hands and highlight-reel catches, he was a prized asset on any roster, with countless teams vying for his services.

Unfortunately, the last few years have been turbulent for Beckham Jr. Injuries have taken a significant toll on his career, limiting his availability and diminishing his appeal to NFL franchises.

Super Bowl contender rules out signing Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr.’s career has been marked by dramatic highs and lows. In 2022, he reached the pinnacle by winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams, playing a pivotal role in Matthew Stafford’s offense.

However, that Super Bowl also marked a turning point. Beckham Jr. suffered a devastating ACL tear during the game, an injury that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season and cast a shadow over his future.

After a brief tenure with the Ravens in 2023, Beckham Jr. joined the Dolphins earlier this year. Yet again, injuries hindered his contributions, and he was released last week following a mutual agreement with the team.

Now a free agent, Odell Beckham Jr. hopes to latch onto a playoff-bound team. However, one prominent contender has made its stance clear that his arrival this year is not an option.

Odell Beckham Jr. won the Super Bowl LVI with the Rams

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay directly addressed the speculation surrounding Beckham Jr.’s return to Los Angeles: “No, we haven’t talked about it,” McVay told reporters. “I love Odell. It’s not something that I think is something that we’re looking at right now.”

Will Odell Beckham Jr. find a team this season?

Following his release, Beckham Jr. is now free to sign with any team. Reports suggest he’s targeting one of the playoff-bound franchises to continue his career.

With only a few weeks left in the season, the clock is ticking for Beckham Jr. While his talent is undeniable, his injury history may pose a significant obstacle in finding a new opportunity this year.

