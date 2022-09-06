One of the greatest legends in the world of professional fights, Anderson Silva, will be a luxury sinodal for Youtuber Jake Paul. Learn more about The Problem Child's boxing opponent for October 29th.

Jake Paul's attempt to go from being considered a mere showman in boxing to a real fighter has him taking on perhaps the biggest challenge of his ring career so far: his next fight will be with legendary fighter Anderson The Spider Silva.

After his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. scheduled for August 6 was cancelled a week before it was scheduled to take place, Jake Paul moved quickly to book his next boxing match, and that's how he has already agreed to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

The curious thing is that although his legacy as a fighter was built in the world of Mixed Martial Arts, where he has been one of the best exponents in the history of the UFC, in boxing he has already faced and defeated a world champion, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., something that Jake Paul has not done yet.

How old is Anderson Silva?

A true physical prodigy is Anderson Silva. Born in Brazil, he had a hard life that made him strong since he was a child. Thus, having been born on April 14, 1975, he currently looks in magnificent physical shape and keeps competing in the elite of the world of fights, MMA or boxing, at 47 years of age.

How tall is Anderson Silva?

Silva is a big guy in stature. His next opponent, Youtuber Jake Paul, is 1.85 meters / 6.1 feet, and is outweighed by the size of the Brazilian who stands at 6'2" or 1.88 meters. That allows him to have a long reach with his long arms.

What is Anderson's Silva's weight class?

Because of Anderson Silva's size, it is impossible for him to fight in small weight classes. During his career as a UFC fighter, he competed at Middleweight, that is, between 171 and 185 pounds. In his fights as a professional boxer he has fought at Light heavyweight (175 pounds) and Cruiserweight (under 200 pounds). It is in the latter category that Jake Paul has made his boxing career and in which will surely be his fight on October 29.

What is Anderson's Silva's fight record?

Anderson Silva's brilliant career in the world of fights is divided in two: his golden step as a Mixed Martial Arts fighter, mainly in the UFC where he holds the record of the longest championship in the history of the company with 2457 days of duration, and his still discreet boxing career. His record in MMA: 46 fights, 34 wins and 11 losses. His boxing record: 4 fights, 3 wins, 1 loss (2 KOS).

What are Anderson Silva's social media profiles?

Perhaps none of the 5 opponents Jake Paul has faced as a professional boxer so far has been able to compete him not only in the ring but in the social media arena like Anderson Silva does. The Spider has a large follower base: on Twitter he has 7 million followers (surpassing Jake Paul's 4), and on Instagram he has 4.5 million (well below Paul's 20.6).