Jake Paul is ready for his fight against Mike Tyson and has unveiled the cost of his walkout outfit for the bout—definitely not a cheap one.

Jake Paul is finally set to have his dream boxing match. The YouTuber is scheduled to face Mike Tyson on Friday and has unveiled the high cost of his walkout outfit for the bout.

After months of waiting and delays, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is apparently going to happen. AT&T Stadium will host this massive event, marking Iron Mike’s return to the ring after four years.

However, this fight will be different for Tyson. The rules establish that this bout will be professional, which means it will directly impact the records of both fighters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jake Paul shares the cost of his walkout outfit to face Mike Tyson

Fans are highly intrigued by the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is attempting to make his way into the professional ranks, and fighting a legend like Iron Mike seems to be his chosen path.

Advertisement

see also Jake Paul’s net worth: How much money does the boxer and influencer have?

While many fans and analysts view this as just an exhibition match, for Paul and Tyson, it’s not. If all goes as planned, this will be a pro bout, impacting their records afterward.

Advertisement

Jake Paul understands the unique opportunity of facing a legend like Mike Tyson. For that reason, he aims to make everything spectacular, including his walkout outfit.

Advertisement

Speaking on the ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast, Jake Paul revealed that his walkout outfit is the most expensive in boxing history, costing over $1 million, promising a big surprise for everyone at AT&T Stadium.

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a few days at Texas

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mike Tyson isn’t expected to walk into the ring with such an extravagant outfit, as the legendary boxer has emphasized that he’s focusing on the fight, contrasting with Paul’s approach.

What song will Jake Paul use in his walkout against Mike Tyson?

As mentioned earlier, Jake Paul wants to shine in every moment of his fight against Tyson. All eyes will be on him, and he wants his walkout to make a statement.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson reveals his unique edge over Jake Paul before their anticipated fight

Jake Paul also hinted that his walkout song is related to Mike Tyson and a film Tyson was involved in, though he didn’t provide further details.

Advertisement

SurveyWho will win? Who will win? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE