Jake Paul unveils the cost of his walkout outfit for blockbuster fight vs. Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is ready for his fight against Mike Tyson and has unveiled the cost of his walkout outfit for the bout—definitely not a cheap one.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson on Friday
© Julio Aguilar/Getty ImagesJake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson on Friday

By Fernando Franco Puga

Jake Paul is finally set to have his dream boxing match. The YouTuber is scheduled to face Mike Tyson on Friday and has unveiled the high cost of his walkout outfit for the bout.

After months of waiting and delays, the fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is apparently going to happen. AT&T Stadium will host this massive event, marking Iron Mike’s return to the ring after four years.

However, this fight will be different for Tyson. The rules establish that this bout will be professional, which means it will directly impact the records of both fighters.

Jake Paul shares the cost of his walkout outfit to face Mike Tyson

Fans are highly intrigued by the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is attempting to make his way into the professional ranks, and fighting a legend like Iron Mike seems to be his chosen path.

While many fans and analysts view this as just an exhibition match, for Paul and Tyson, it’s not. If all goes as planned, this will be a pro bout, impacting their records afterward.

Jake Paul understands the unique opportunity of facing a legend like Mike Tyson. For that reason, he aims to make everything spectacular, including his walkout outfit.

Speaking on the ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast, Jake Paul revealed that his walkout outfit is the most expensive in boxing history, costing over $1 million, promising a big surprise for everyone at AT&T Stadium.

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a few days at Texas

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson in a few days at Texas

On the other hand, Mike Tyson isn’t expected to walk into the ring with such an extravagant outfit, as the legendary boxer has emphasized that he’s focusing on the fight, contrasting with Paul’s approach.

What song will Jake Paul use in his walkout against Mike Tyson?

As mentioned earlier, Jake Paul wants to shine in every moment of his fight against Tyson. All eyes will be on him, and he wants his walkout to make a statement.

Jake Paul also hinted that his walkout song is related to Mike Tyson and a film Tyson was involved in, though he didn’t provide further details.

