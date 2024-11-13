After Lionel Messi's complaints, Inter Miami make an important decision for next year

Inter Miami are already planning for the 2025 MLS season, taking into account recent comments from Lionel Messi regarding aspects of the 2024 campaign that he found unsatisfactory.

Inter Miami‘s 2024 season came to an abrupt end with an unexpected loss to Atlanta United in the first round of the MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs. With no further objectives for the year, the club has shifted its focus to planning for 2025, incorporating feedback from Lionel Messi about the team’s previous preseason.

After scoring a hat-trick against Bolivia in October, Messi voiced complaints about Inter Miami’s 2024 preseason, attributing some of his physical struggles during the year to the unorthodox preparation schedule. He emphasized the need for a more structured and effective preseason to ensure improved fitness and performance in 2025.

On Wednesday, journalist Gaston Edul reported on TyC Sports that Inter Miami have already outlined their 2025 preseason plans. The team will begin training on January 10 in Miami, with a three-week program focused on physical conditioning. This approach aims to get the players in peak shape for a demanding year that includes the MLS regular season, the CONCACAF Champions Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

After completing the initial stage of physical conditioning, the Herons are set to embark on a global tour. Their first stop is expected to be China, with a possibility of traveling to South America to face local teams—a unique experience in Lionel Messi‘s illustrious career.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami reacts against Atlanta United during the first half of the 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lesson learned for Inter Miami

If these plans are confirmed, it would demonstrate that Inter Miami have heeded Messi’s feedback and adjusted their approach. The 2024 preseason, which began on January 8, included early trips and friendlies. The team played in Central America by January 19 and traveled to Saudi Arabia shortly after.

In contrast, the 2025 preseason appears to prioritize extended preparation in Miami before engaging in a series of friendlies that will not only build match fitness but also generate valuable revenue for the club.

What’s next for Messi?

With Inter Miami eliminated from the MLS Playoffs, Lionel Messi’s club commitments for 2024 have concluded. However, the Argentine star still has two key matches for the national team in the South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina will face Paraguay this Thursday at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium in Asuncion, followed by a match against Peru next Tuesday in Buenos Aires. These games could play a decisive role in securing Argentina’s qualification for the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.