The Washington Commanders are truly regarded as contenders this 2024 NFL season. For that reason, the NFC East club recently acquired Marshon Lattimore, but Dan Quinn has now explained the reason why the cornerback hasn’t played yet.

Prior to the beginning of the current campaign, the Commanders were definitely not regarded as contenders. Ten weeks into the season, Washington may be the biggest dark horse in the NFC.

Dan Quinn, head coach of the club, has created a highly competitive roster that is currently seeking the NFC East title. After this great start, the front office bolstered its defense with Marshon Lattimore, who is yet to see action with his new team.

Dan Quinn gives an update on Marshon Lattimore’s status to face the Eagles

The Commanders may be the most surprising team this season. There were a lot of doubts about the NFC East club, as the combination of a new quarterback and a new head coach could have been an issue.

Nevertheless, it all went the other way. Dan Quinn was able to select a top-prospect in Jayden Daniels. The rookie is on track to have an outstanding debut season, but the club is aware that he can’t do it all by himself.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Commanders announced the acquisition of Marshon Lattimore. The New Orleans Saints became a selling team, and sending the cornerback to Washington was crucial to acquiring several draft picks.

Lattimore couldn’t play his first game with his new club against the Steelers. Now, ahead of Week 11, there are doubts about his status to face the Eagles, with Dan Quinn naming the one thing they still need to see to start him this weekend.

Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints looks on after playing the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on September 08, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“With him, really, it’s the speed part that we have to see to make sure he can really do his thing,” Quinn said, via a transcript from the team. “But this is a bright guy. He’s played a lot of football and so the ability transfer over that technique is now called this, that call is now this. He was able to pick up on that quickly.”

What is Marshon Lattimore’s contract with the Commanders?

As the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders, it is Washington that needs to cover the rest of his contract. Nevertheless, they could release him by the end of the campaign with a $0 dead cap hit.

Marshon Lattimore signed a five-year, $97.6 million contract extension with the Saints in 2021. The deal runs until the end of the 2026 season, so he needs to have a great campaign with the Commanders for him to continue with his new club further.