The world boxing champion and pound for pound great Saúl Álvarez used to be a Chivas fan of Liga MX but now he changed sides unexpectedly, find out who is Canelo’s favorite soccer team now.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez is a multiple world champion in four different weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Canelo has unified three titles in those weight classes and became the first undisputed champion at Super Middleweight.

Considered by many to be the best pound for pound fighter in the world, Canelo is now looking ahead to his fight against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday May 7th. With an impressive boxing record of 57-1-2 the 31-year-old has passions other than boxing.

Canelo is a big soccer fan having pledge allegiance to Chivas of his native Guadalajara, but in 2021 Canelo made the cardinal sin of not only switching teams in Liga MX but also picking one of Chivas biggest rivals, find out who the team is and why Canelo switched sides.

Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez now supports Atlas

Canelo was once photographed with now Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernández while wearing the Chivas jersey, but in December of 2021 he switched sides.

According to Canelo’s trainer Eddy Reynoso the reason Canelo decided to become an Atlas supporter is because the world champion offered the club a motivational speech in preparation for their Liga MX final against Leon.

Reynoso went as far as saying. “(Canelo) as of now is a Atlas supporter”, after giving the team that motivational speech.

While Canelo may have committed one of the biggest sins in soccer tradition, it’s doubtful anyone will take it up with the world champion.

Atlas and Chivas are bitter city rivals, kind of like Everton and Liverpool, and play in what is known as the Clásico Tapatío, which Chivas has historically dominated over Atlas.