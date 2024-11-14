Alabama coach makes something clear to Jalen Milroe, rest of the team about game vs Mercer

Alabama enters their upcoming test with sky-high spirits. After a dominant outing in Baton Rouge, the Crimson Tide is looking to add on to their momentum with a big win over an inferior opponent in Mercer. However, QB Jalen Milroe, and the rest of the team were warned by the coaching staff ahead of what could turn out to be a trap game.

After Alabama’s biggest test of the season against NCAA powerhouse LSU, the school in Tuscaloosa will host an FCS opponent next. On paper, it should be a relatively easy matchup for Kalen DeBoer’s program. However, crazier things have happened before. If the Tide don’t take this matchup with its due seriousness and focus, they could make the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Alabama is looking to secure a place in the College Football Playoffs and after their early-season loss to Vanderbilt, the team has run out of strikes in the upset-loss department. Running backs coach Robert Gillespie has sent a strong message to the players, including star Jalen Milroe, making his point clear on the importance of this next game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It doesn’t matter who we play, it really doesn’t,” Gillespie said, via Sports Illustrated. “We’ve told these guys the scoreboard doesn’t matter, the standard of how you play has to matter more than who you’re playing. These guys have had a good prep this week and obviously we have to continue as we’re going against a really good team…but [like LSU, Georgia and Tennessee] this is a nameless opponent we respect.“

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after his team defeated the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

Playing with confidence, not overconfident

Gillespie’s comment comes just days after head coach DeBoer made a statement on how the team is gaining confidence after big wins over SEC rivals Georgia and LSU.

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Kalen DeBoer makes something clear on Jalen Milroe, Alabama's confidence

“There’s a little bit of a swagger,” DeBoer stated. “I really don’t feel like we’ve ever been over confident or complacent in any way. We haven’t done enough here since we’ve been here to get to that point.

“But it does make you feel good to see the progress that maybe is happening in practice, but it doesn’t show up in games. And now, you know, it’s starting to show up in the big moments.“

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milroe looks to add onto his stellar form

Jalen Milroe played out of his mind in one of the league’s most hostile environments. Milroe walked into his trap and took it over at Tiger Stadium. His legs stole the show as he rushed for 185 yards and four touchdowns.

Regardless, he was prolific in the pocket and though his passing stats are not mind-blowing they were enough to keep LSU’s defense on its toes all night long. As during their last win, Milroe and Bama will continue to miss a key player. However, they’ll vye to have a similar production when they host Mercer at Bryan-Denny Stadium.