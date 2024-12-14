The confrontation between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul continues to spark debate. After the controversial victory of the young YouTuber over the legendary boxer, multiple accusations surfaced suggesting the fight may have been rigged. However, both Tyson and the event organizers have firmly addressed these speculations.

In a recent interview on FOX Sports Radio, Tyson admitted he barely remembers the fight. “I don’t remember the fight that much, I kind of blanked out a little … No, I have not watched the fight … Know what I remember? Coming back from the first round, and then the next thing I remember, Jake was doing some kind of, I don’t know, a bow. And that’s the last thing I remember. I thought he was gonna hit me, I thought, what the hell is he doing?”

In response to the allegations, Paul’s promotion company, MVP Sports, issued an official statement, calling the claims an “insult” to fighters and the sport. The company stressed that the fight was conducted under the rules of the Texas Athletic Commission and that both boxers acted in good faith.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Did Tyson Say About the Rumors of a Fixed Fight Against Paul?

When asked about the rumors surrounding the controversial fight against Jake Paul, Tyson was direct and clear: “It was a real fight.” He further emphasized that despite the questions surrounding the event, there was no dishonesty or manipulation involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul: A Battle of Legacy and Controversy

The Tyson-Paul matchup generated immense anticipation, but also a wave of criticism. Many boxing fans viewed the bout as a disrespect to Tyson’s legacy, and some believed the result was a sham.

Advertisement

see also Mike Tyson officially challenged to a rematch after Jake Paul bout

The age and experience gap between the two boxers was evident throughout the fight. At 58, Tyson appeared sluggish and vulnerable, while Paul, with better physical conditioning, dominated from the outset.