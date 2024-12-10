Former world No. 1 who crushed Djokovic, overlooked Nadal and retired at 29 admits: 'I never liked playing tennis'

Marat Safin, one of the most enigmatic players in tennis history, shone brightly in the late 1990s and early 2000s, during the rise of the Big Three—Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. Safin captured two Grand Slam titles, held the No. 1 ranking, and famously smashed over 1,000 rackets during his career.

Despite his incredible talent, Safin’s tennis journey was far from conventional. Forced into the sport by his parents, he retired at just 29 years old. Post-retirement, Safin ventured into politics and distanced himself from tennis, later revealing that he never truly enjoyed the game.

Safin entered the ATP circuit in 1997, but it was in 2000 that he made his breakthrough. That year, he reached the quarterfinals of Roland Garros and captured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open.

The Russian’s career highlights include reaching the semifinals of all four Grand Slam tournaments, earning the world No. 1 ranking on three separate occasions between 2000 and 2001, and winning the 2005 Australian Open in a thrilling final against home favorite Lleyton Hewitt.

Marat Safin of Russia and Lleyton Hewitt of Australia pose for photographers after the Men’s Final during day fourteen of the Australian Open Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. (Sean Garnsworthy/Getty Images)

“I don’t remember the match point in that final, but I do remember the relief I felt at the end,” Safin told ESPN Tennis in 2020. “It was like losing 150 kilos of weight. I wasn’t happy; I was just relieved. The whole experience was very stressful. I don’t think I even raised my arms or celebrated—I just wasn’t happy.”

The day Safin smashed Djokovic

In the early days of Novak Djokovic’s career, it was Safin who welcomed him to the ATP Tour in brutal fashion. At the 2005 Australian Open, Safin dominated the then-teenaged Djokovic in a first-round clash, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-1 in just 75 minutes.

“He’s a promising young guy,” Safin said after the match. “He’s had some good results in Challengers. He’s going to be a good player. He’s already signed some contracts, which shows people believe he’ll be in the Top 10 someday.”

Early retirement and disenchantment with tennis

By 2009, plagued by knee issues and sliding down the rankings, Safin announced his retirement after a second-round loss to Juan Martín del Potro at Roland Garros.

“In this sport, you’re either in the top five, or you’re nowhere,” Safin later said of his decision. “I didn’t want to keep playing as No. 11 or 12, facing younger players and struggling with knee pain. I always believed it was better to quit before the sport left me behind. Without the knee problems, maybe I could’ve played a couple more years.”

Safin didn’t hold back about his disdain for the tennis world, admitting he felt burned out by the relentless ATP Tour schedule: “I was tired of this world. I got bored. After a few years, I can say I’ve moved past it. I had no motivation and was losing to unknown players. If you can’t beat guys like Federer, Djokovic, or Nadal, then what’s the point of being there?”

In a shocking revelation, Safin shared that his parents had forced him into tennis, and his career was more of a burden than a dream fulfilled: “I didn’t like playing tennis. My career was a miracle. I never enjoyed being on the court—it was always pressure and obligation. I wanted to play soccer for Spartak Moscow, but my mom told me to play tennis, and that’s how I started, against my will.”

Safin’s return to tennis and criticism of Nadal

In 2020, Safin returned to the sport in a coaching capacity, serving as captain for Russia in the ATP Cup. During this time, he gave several candid interviews, offering pointed criticism of modern tennis.

“The level today is mediocre, except for Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic,” he told AS in 2018. “A 37-year-old Federer can still dominate because no one is challenging him. In my time, young players were breaking through much earlier.”

Safin didn’t hold back on Nadal, either. Speaking to El País, he argued that the Spanish star wouldn’t have thrived in the harsh environment of Soviet-style coaching.

“In the USSR, Nadal would have so much pressure on his shoulders he wouldn’t win a single match,” Safin explained. “The Soviet system is brutal—it doesn’t build confidence; it destroys it. With that kind of fear, Nadal wouldn’t make it past the halfway line of the court.”