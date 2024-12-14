NFL News: Bill Belichick makes a stunning admission about Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Bill Belichick‘s name has been ringing loudly lately due to his recent arrival as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels in college football. However, the New England Patriots legend is also an authoritative voice for the National Football League, which is at a pivotal point in the season. Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on Belichick’s lips for a stunning admission.

Wilson is in great form for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, who have a 10-3 record and lead the AFC North with the style of the 36-year-old veteran quarterback, who is looking to return to the front lines by leading his team back to the Super Bowl after 15 years.

While he will now have a central role as UNC’s head coach, Belichick continues to broadcast his podcast Coach, in which he analyzes teams, stars and other details of the league. His record of six Super Bowls won at the head of the Patriots is a more than obvious guarantee for all of his quotes. In this case, Wilson was worthy of the 72-year-old coach’s words.

Belichick’s stunning statement about Wilson

“Nobody throws better than Russell Wilson, the guy got a great touch on the deep balls,” Belichick admitted in his podcast when talking about the Steelers’ Russell Wilson. The Patriots legend believes the Pittsburgh quarterback is the best at his position when it comes to connecting with his targets, something that is crucial to his role on the field.

Bill Belichick has agreed to be the new coach of the UNC Tar Heels

Statistics back up Belichick’s admission about Wilson?

Deep passes are a distinguishable hallmark of Wilson’s extensive career, being an expert on lunar passes that have a noticeable arc and extensive hang time. While the Steelers quarterback isn’t the best in stats, he is third in the league in percentage of his attempts that travel more than 20 air yards. It should be noted that Wilson missed half the season with a calf injury, so his numbers are surprising. Belichick’s admission is more than accurate.

Wilson’s challenge on the Steelers without George Pickens

While Belichick’s words are also backed up by Wilson’s high level of play this season, the Pittsburgh quarterback will have a big challenge in not having George Pickens as a target for the next few games. The 23-year-old wide receiver injured his hamstring at a key point in the season, which has prompted the Steelers star to pay special attention to other targets such as Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Van Jefferson or Scott Miller.