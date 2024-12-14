Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Bill Belichick makes a stunning admission about Steelers QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson received a bold message from legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick, who shared his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s performance.

Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 8th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
© IMAGO/Icon SportswirePittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson 3 warms up prior to the start of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 8th, 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

By Ignacio Cairola

Bill Belichick‘s name has been ringing loudly lately due to his recent arrival as head coach of the UNC Tar Heels in college football. However, the New England Patriots legend is also an authoritative voice for the National Football League, which is at a pivotal point in the season. Surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson appeared on Belichick’s lips for a stunning admission.

Wilson is in great form for Mike Tomlin’s Steelers, who have a 10-3 record and lead the AFC North with the style of the 36-year-old veteran quarterback, who is looking to return to the front lines by leading his team back to the Super Bowl after 15 years.

While he will now have a central role as UNC’s head coach, Belichick continues to broadcast his podcast Coach, in which he analyzes teams, stars and other details of the league. His record of six Super Bowls won at the head of the Patriots is a more than obvious guarantee for all of his quotes. In this case, Wilson was worthy of the 72-year-old coach’s words.

Advertisement

Belichick’s stunning statement about Wilson

“Nobody throws better than Russell Wilson, the guy got a great touch on the deep balls,” Belichick admitted in his podcast when talking about the Steelers’ Russell Wilson. The Patriots legend believes the Pittsburgh quarterback is the best at his position when it comes to connecting with his targets, something that is crucial to his role on the field.

Advertisement
Bill Belichick has agreed to be the new coach of the UNC Tar Heels

Bill Belichick has agreed to be the new coach of the UNC Tar Heels

Statistics back up Belichick’s admission about Wilson?

Deep passes are a distinguishable hallmark of Wilson’s extensive career, being an expert on lunar passes that have a noticeable arc and extensive hang time. While the Steelers quarterback isn’t the best in stats, he is third in the league in percentage of his attempts that travel more than 20 air yards. It should be noted that Wilson missed half the season with a calf injury, so his numbers are surprising. Belichick’s admission is more than accurate.

Advertisement
Russell Wilson&#039;s net worth: How rich is the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

see also

Russell Wilson's net worth: How rich is the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback?

Wilson’s challenge on the Steelers without George Pickens

While Belichick’s words are also backed up by Wilson’s high level of play this season, the Pittsburgh quarterback will have a big challenge in not having George Pickens as a target for the next few games. The 23-year-old wide receiver injured his hamstring at a key point in the season, which has prompted the Steelers star to pay special attention to other targets such as Calvin Austin, Mike Williams, Van Jefferson or Scott Miller.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

ALSO READ

Erik Spoelstra's salary breakdown: What the Miami Heat coach makes
NBA

Erik Spoelstra's salary breakdown: What the Miami Heat coach makes

Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel clarifies what the next goal is after the Big 10 Championship game
College Football

Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel clarifies what the next goal is after the Big 10 Championship game

NHL News: Oilers CEO gets real, makes strong statement on Connor McDavid's future
NHL

NHL News: Oilers CEO gets real, makes strong statement on Connor McDavid's future

NFL News: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose three key players with injury
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin and Steelers lose three key players with injury

Better Collective Logo