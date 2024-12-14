NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown talks about recent drama involving Jalen Hurts

In the past few days, Philadelphia Eagles‘ star receiver A.J. Brown had strongly criticized the team’s passing game following their 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. However, in light of the media coverage surrounding his comments, Brown took the opportunity to clarify his words, offering some context to better explain his stance.

“They (media) perceived what I said about passing and felt like it was an attack on Jalen, and that’s what (Graham) did. Me and Jalen’s relationship is personal,” expressed Brown.

Regarding his thoughts about Eagles’ passing game Brown explained :“I said that for a reason, honestly. Because we went to the Super Bowl (in 2022) and lost. We tried again the next year. It was a record (in 2023) and there was a landslide, and here we go again. It’s something that we can correct right now while we have the opportunity.“

What is now clear is that A.J. Brown was not directing his criticism at Jalen Hurts but was offering constructive feedback about the team’s passing game as a whole in NFL. He highlighted that the passing game needed improvement, particularly after it had been a point of concern in the Super Bowl. His comments were aimed at addressing a broader team issue, not singling out any individual player.

Eagles’ offensive improvement: Strengthening rushing attack

Saquon Barkley’s importance to the Eagles’ offensive improvement is undeniable. The star running back has set franchise records, rushing for 1,623 yards with an impressive 6.1 yards per carry. His ability to break through defensive lines has not only bolstered the running game but also eased the pressure on the offensive line during passing situations. This has allowed the Eagles to maintain a more balanced attack, with a strong rushing offense complementing their passing game and making them harder to defend against.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Commanders on November 14, 2024 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

Eagles need to improve their passing game for continued success

According to TruMedia, Jalen Hurts attempted just 2 passes of 20+ air yards in the last 3 games, marking the fewest attempts for the quarterback. Additionally, NFL analyst Fran Duffy shared some concerning statistics regarding Hurts holding onto the ball, as he’s been holding it for over 4 seconds on average. When asked about this, Hurts responded: “There are moments where I can definitely get it out quicker. That’s just something that I own. I’ll be better with it. In terms of all that with my role, I’ll figure it out.”

It’s evident that Hurts’ performance needs to improve, especially in the passing game. Despite the team’s strong winning streak, this passing statistic has not shown improvement, and it could become a factor in the final stages of the season if not addressed.

