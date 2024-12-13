The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson was a fiasco. Following the huge criticism that ‘Iron Mike’ has faced, a rematch has been proposed to him in order to help him create a better image for his fans.

A few months ago, Jake Paul decided to challenge Mike Tyson to a professional bout. Many fans doubted Tyson’s condition, as the 58-year-old had been retired for 19 years.

Nevertheless, Tyson promised his fans that they would see a big show at AT&T Stadium. Unfortunately, he was unable to keep up with the pace set by the influencer and was easily defeated by Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson gets called out for a rematch after Jake Paul fiasco

While many fans were eager to see the great Mike Tyson once again in the ring, the reality was a big disappointment. The legendary boxer was clearly exhausted by the third round, making it impossible for him to throw powerful punches against his rival.

Mike Tyson lasted all eight rounds, but he was clearly not in optimal physical condition for the fight. He has even admitted that he doesn’t remember much about the fight, a clear sign that he wasn’t ready for it.

After this poor performance by ‘Iron Mike,’ several boxing legends have stepped in to support him. Now, it was Roy Jones Jr.‘s turn, a fighter Tyson faced four years ago, to show his support towards his former rival.

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fought in 2020 in an eight-round exhibition match. While the bout ended in a draw, Jones Jr. believes Tyson performed better against him than against Paul, which is why he has now challenged him to a rematch.

Roy Jones Jr. is ready for a rematch with Mike Tyson

“Mike was a different animal against Jake than he was against me,” Jones told Covers.com. “When he fought me, he fought for the full eight rounds. He didn’t do that with Jake, he didn’t fight him for the full eight rounds.

“If there was demand to see me and Mike do it again, I think Mike would do it. The reason we became champions was to entertain people and give them what they want. So if the demand is there to see Mike and me do it again, why not? That’s what we should do.”

Will Mike Tyson fight Roy Jones Jr. again?

With Mike Tyson, anything is possible. No one expected him to return to boxing, especially to a professional bout at 58 years old, which is why a second comeback could be a possibility.

A rematch between Roy Jones Jr. and Mike Tyson has been discussed, according to reports. However, after his lackluster performance against Jake Paul, Tyson may be ready to hang up the gloves to avoid any further criticism.

