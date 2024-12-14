Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers were favorites to win the Super Bowl before the start of the 2024 season. However, injuries have derailed all their plans and now face imminent elimination with a 6-8 record.

Last Thursday, the 49ers saw chaos unfold. They lost 12-6 against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams. In a shocking turn of events, San Francisco couldn’t score a single touchdown.

Furthermore, De’Vondre Campbell refused to play after he lost the starting job at linebacker with the return of Dre Greenlaw. Right now, this is the biggest story in the NFL.

Will 49ers release De’Vondre Campbell?

The San Francisco 49ers will release De’Vondre Campbell after his decision to not play in the game against the Rams. Although it’s not official yet, Kyle Shanahan confirmed that’s the path to follow.

“We’re working through the semantics of exactly how to deal with it, but, I mean, you guys heard from me last night. You guys heard from our players. His actions from the game, it’s not something you can do to your team or your teammates and still get to be a part of our team. We’re working through exactly the semantics of it right now, but, we’ll handle the situation appropriately.”

What happened with De’Vondre Campbell and 49ers?

De’Vondre Campbell refused to play for the 49ers in the game facing the Rams when Kyle Shanahan decided to bench him because Dre Greenlaw was finally back from an Achilles injury suffered in the last Super Bowl.

“We were needing a starting caliber linebacker to fill in for Dre until he could get back. We didn’t know how long that would be. I thought he had some ups and downs throughout the year. I thought he started off slow. I thought he got more used to our defense and how we expected people to play and I thought he improved throughout the year.”