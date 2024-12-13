There is no doubt that Canelo Alvarez is one of the greatest pugilists in boxing history. However, the end of his career is on the horizon, and he has now revealed his retirement plans amid rumors of a potential fight with Terence Crawford.

For many fans, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is among the sport’s all-time greats. He has claimed numerous titles across multiple weight divisions, a rare feat that solidifies his legacy.

At 34 years old, Canelo is already contemplating his future. The Mexican superstar has recently addressed his retirement plans and has now officially set a timeline to hang up his gloves.

Canelo Alvarez reveals retirement timeline

Canelo Alvarez has enjoyed a remarkable career in boxing. The Jalisco-born fighter holds an impressive 62-2-2 record, placing him among the elite names in the sport’s history.

As 2025 approaches, fans are eager to learn what lies ahead for Canelo. Speculation is growing about a possible multi-fight deal with Terence Crawford, a matchup fans have been anticipating for years.

In a conversation with Hugo Sanchez, the legendary Mexican soccer player, Canelo Alvarez shared that his retirement is not far off. He emphasized his desire to leave the sport while still at his best, avoiding the risk of tarnishing his legacy by continuing past his prime.

“From the age of 28-29, this is the age where I have felt best. I have always said that at 37 years old is a good age to enjoy what I have done with my family, other things in my career and that’s what I say; but I said I would debut at 18 and I did it at 15,” Canelo Alvarez said on the talk show ‘Hugo Sanchez Presents.’

What is Canelo Alvarez’s net worth?

Canelo Alvarez’s net worth is estimated to be around $200 million as of 2024. The Mexican boxing legend has earned his fortune through a combination of lucrative fight purses, endorsement deals with global brands like Hennessy and Under Armour, and his own business ventures, including a successful line of fitness and wellness products.

In addition to his earnings inside the ring, Canelo’s 2018 contract with DAZN—a $365 million, 11-fight deal—remains one of the most significant in sports history. His ongoing success and marketability have solidified his status as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world.

