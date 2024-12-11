NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe teammate suspended by Kalen DeBoer transfers from Alabama to SEC opponent

Kalen DeBoer’s debut season in Alabama has been shaky, to say the least. The Crimson Tide failed to make the playoffs and is now gearing up for their final game of the season in the Reliaquest Bowl vs Michigan. As the team prepares for their season-finale, Jalen Milroe and the rest of the players found out a former teammate of them is transfering to an SEC program.

One of the biggest storylines in Tuscaloosa was the suspension of linebacker Keanu Koht. Koht had played three seasons in Alabama under Nick Saban, but was suspended by DeBoer midway through the 2024 campaign. Though the reason for Koht’s hiatus was never revealed by the head coach, it’s severity became clear when the linebacker decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Following the College Football Playoffs Selection Committee’s decision to leave Alabama out of the postseason bracket, the Crimson Tide suffered a deflating blow to their morale and the program was affected by the disappointing verdict.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Days later and as the transfer portal opened, Koht announced his decision to transfer to Vanderbilt. It’s hard not to feel there might be an extra motivation behind Koht’s transfer. Vanderbilt shockingly defeated Alabama earlier this season and handed them a huge blow to their playoffs aspirations.

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates the win after a game against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on November 09, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Advertisement

The loss to the Commodores was a big stain on DeBoer’s resume, and Koht’s decision to join them doesn’t appear to be by chance. Vanderbilt and Alabama will clash again in 2025 making for a highly-anticipated meeting between the linebacker and his former school.

Advertisement

see also Jalen Milroe, Kalen DeBoer could lose Alabama weapon to Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes

Former Alabama RB Damien Harris sends Milroe message on his future

Milroe hasn’t declared for the NFL Draft yet. Despite his fair share of highlights on the season, Alabama’s quarterback is not viewed among the top prospects in the position due to his struggles. Many believe Milroe could benefit from an extra year in school.

Among those believers is former Alabama runningback Damien Harris. ”I don’t think you should go to the NFL Draft because I don’t think he’s ready,” Harris stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jalen Milroe wins William V. Campbell Trophy

On Tuesday, the National Football Foundation announced Jalen Milroe as the winner of the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award accounts for academic success and leadership, along with football performance, and comes with a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship.

see also Former Alabama player sends clear message on what Jalen Milroe should do regarding his future in NCAAF

“He embodies everything the Campbell Trophy represents,” NFF chairman ArchieManning said, via AL.com. “Having established himself as one of the premier college quarterbacks in the nation, Jalen Milroe’s commitment to excellence has also extended to the classroom where he has excelled at the highest levels.”

Advertisement

Milroe, a two-year captain for the Crimson Tide, became the second player in program history to win the Campbell. He joins former center Barrett Jones, who won in 2012.