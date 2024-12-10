Former Dak Prescott backup QB on Cowboys confirms he's joining Saints after Derek Carr's injury

The New Orleans Saints‘ season in the NFL has undoubtedly been one of the most disappointing in recent years. Along with a poor campaign marked by bad results, the team also faced the firing of their coach and, even worse, serious injuries. Derek Carr was the latest to join this list, which is why the front office acted quickly and agreed to sign a former teammate of Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys.

Ben DiNucci was selected by the Cowboys in the 2020 Draft to be Prescott’s backup, coming from James Madison Dukes. His stay in Arlington was brief, as he soon headed to the XFL to join the Seattle Sea Dragons.

The quarterback was chosen by the Saints to replace Carr, who suffered a fracture in his left hand during his last appearance against the Giants and will miss the rest of the season alongside his teammates.

DiNucci himself confirmed the news on his X social media account: “I have fun news. I signed with the Saints this morning. Source – myself (fairly credible).”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci (17) warms up before the 1st half the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

In addition to his time with the Sea Dragons and the Cowboys, DiNucci was also part of the rosters of the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills, where he spent time on the practice squad with both teams.

Derek Carr’s injury: What happened?

One of the most shocking images from Week 14 of the NFL was undoubtedly the severe injury suffered by Derek Carr during the game against the New York Giants.

The former Raiders player leaped over the bodies of a teammate and an opponent, and when he landed, he fell hard onto his left hand, causing an immediate fracture.

The severity of the injury confirmed that the QB will not see any more playing time for the remainder of the season, meaning the Saints will have to navigate the final stretch of the season without their most important player.

The final stretch for the Saints this season

The NFC South is still wide open, with several teams in the race to claim the division. The Saints secured a valuable win in their last outing against the Giants, and if they can continue winning in the remaining games, they still have a chance to make the playoffs.

Next Sunday, December 15, they will face the always tough Washington Commanders led by Jayden Daniels, and a week later, they will have their toughest challenge yet against the Green Bay Packers.

In the second-to-last week, they will face the Las Vegas Raiders, and in their final game, where much of their future is on the line, they will go up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.