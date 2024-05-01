Mike Tyson is set to return to the ring on July 20th, at AT&T Stadium in Texas versus Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson is back, the fearsome heavyweight who is 57 years old and has become an actor, podcaster, and stand-up comedian during his retirement from the sport, yet Tyson’s boxing past continues to marvel fans over the nostalgia of what he used to be.

At his peak, Tyson was terrifying, knocking out opponents in seconds, many of them were up to 5 to 10 inches taller than Tyson. As Tyson began getting out of debt and repositioning himself as a brand and person since 2010, the clamor to have him return to the ring resulted in an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr which ended in a draw in 2020.

Now Tyson is on the verge of making history possibly when he takes on Jake Paul in what should be a record streaming audience on Netflix, but how much is Tyson rumored to be earning for the fight?

Mike Tyson’s Jake Paul fight salary

According to Marca it is estimated and reported that Mike Tyson will be making in the range of $20 million. For Tyson, the salary will be a jolt for his expanding entrepreneur empire. After being bankrupt a decade ago, Mike Tyson has a net worth of $10 million.

Jake Paul has a net worth estimated to be between $17-30 million. Jake Paul initially gained fame through his presence on social media platforms, particularly Vine and later YouTube. Jake Paul gained further attention through his involvement in various controversies and high-profile events. These included his departure from the Disney Channel series “Bizaardvark” amidst controversy, his highly publicized boxing matches, and his sometimes-polarizing behavior, which has drawn criticism from both fans and media outlets.



Jake Paul looks on as they enter the arena

Overall, Jake Paul’s combination of social media savvy, engaging content, and knack for generating headlines has contributed to his fame and status as a prominent figure in the world of digital entertainment.

In boxing terms, Jake Paul has a record of 9-1 with 6 KOs, while Tyson has a mammoth record of 50-6 with 44 KOs.