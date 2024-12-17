Mike Tyson, the fearsome boxer who once dominated the heavyweight division, has made his long-awaited return to the ring after nearly two decades of absence. His fight against Jake Paul, a YouTuber with boxing aspirations, sparked controversy and debate throughout the sports world.

Tyson’s return at 58 years old was an event that captivated the boxing community. However, many fans and analysts questioned the decision, fearing it could tarnish his legacy. Despite the criticism, Tyson decided to take on the challenge, perhaps looking for redemption or simply aiming to enjoy one last match.

After his loss to Paul, Mike Tyson was hit with a wave of criticism. Some speculated that he “threw the fight” to avoid injury, while others questioned his decision to step back into the ring at his age.

What Did Mike Tyson’s Son Say About the Criticism?

Amir Tyson, the son of the legendary boxer, spoke to ESNEWS about how his father has been dealing with the post-fight criticism: “He’s just been in his zone, staying to himself. He’s real good, he’s not handling it bad. He knocked out Netflix and it was all because of him pretty much. It was just a historic night, I’m glad everyone involved got paid, you know what I mean? It was a good night!”

Jake Paul punches Mike Tyson during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)

Was It a Fitting End to Mike Tyson’s Boxing Career?

Despite the criticism, the fight against Paul generated immense interest, attracting a wide audience. While the outcome may not have been what many fans expected, the event served as a fitting tribute to Tyson’s legendary career and allowed fans to say goodbye to one of the greatest boxers in history.

With Tyson now returning to retirement, an important chapter in boxing history closes. His legacy as one of the greatest boxers of all time remains intact, despite the controversy surrounding his comeback.