NFL News: Josh Allen makes big admission about the Lions after Bills’ win at Ford Field

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills traveled to Michigan and emerged victorious in a high-scoring showdown against the Detroit Lions. The game featured a combined 90 points, with the Bills putting up 48. Critical mistakes by the home team ultimately gave the edge to the visitors.

After the win, still on the field at Ford Field, Allen spoke with CBS’s Tracy Wolfson. He praised the Bills’ defense for their impact but also showed respect for Dan Campbell’s Lions, calling them “one of the best teams in the league.” He added, “We understand that — the magnitude of this type of game.”

Despite acknowledging the Lions as a dangerous opponent, Allen said he never doubted his teammates’ abilities. “Never doubt. Our guys did a great job today. Defense stepped up when they had to. I got a lot of young guys playing right now,” he said. Reflecting on the 48 points scored, Allen attributed it to executing plays well and a strong running game.

In the matchup, Allen delivered an impressive performance with 362 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions, and avoided being sacked thanks to stellar protection from his offensive line. He also contributed two rushing touchdowns on 11 attempts, shaking off a late hit during a slide without any serious consequences.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – DECEMBER 15: Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions shakes hands with Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after the Bills 48-42 win at Ford Field on December 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bills Offense Faces Areas for Growth

During the postgame press conference, Allen emphasized the need for improvement on offense despite the victory. “We’re just trying to find ways to win. This is gonna help us in the long run,” he said, while adding, “A lot of things we can learn from this game offensively. There’s too many plays we left out there.”

Defense Played a Pivotal Role

Although the Bills scored 48 points, their defense was vital in securing the win. Jared Goff threw five touchdown passes for the Lions, but the Bills sacked him three times, resulting in a total loss of 21 yards. Additionally, a crucial short kick in the fourth quarter derailed Detroit’s momentum, sealing their fate.