Ronaldo Nazario targets very special role with the Brazilian national team

Ronaldo Nazario, a legendary figure in Brazilian soccer, made history with his national team, winning two World Cups in 1994 and 2002, playing a pivotal role in the latter tournament. With 62 goals in 99 appearances, he remains the third-highest scorer in Brazil’s history. Now, as a successful entrepreneur, Ronaldo is setting his sights on new challenges, recently revealing his next ambition.

“Among hundreds of things that motivate me to become a candidate for president of the CBF, I want to recover this prestige and respect that the Selecao (Brazil’s national team) always had and today nobody else has,” Ronaldo told Globo Esporte.

There is perhaps no more authoritative figure than Ronaldo Nazario to assert that the Brazilian national team must reclaim its former glory. The team has not been crowned world champion in 22 years, despite having won five World Cup titles (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002). In the 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil, the team suffered a historic 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semifinals, a loss that went down as one of the most humiliating in World Cup history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond that crushing defeat, Brazil‘s sporting projects have faltered, and they have failed to capitalize on the prime years of star players such as Thiago Silva, Neymar Jr, Philippe Coutinho, and Casemiro, among others. These talents were never supported by a winning strategy, nor was the team led by a strong managerial figure. Since Luiz Felipe Scolari’s tenure, the coaching carousel has yielded disappointing results, with no successor able to take the reins of the national team and lead it back to success.

Advertisement

Sport Bilder des Tages Real Valladolid s President Ronaldo Nazario de Lima in press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz after the team s relegation to Second Division.

Advertisement

Amidst this turmoil, Ronaldo Nazário is preparing to launch his candidacy for president of the Brazilian FA (CBF), aiming to restore the federation’s tarnished image and spearhead an ambitious sports project. “What happens to me most on the street is that people stop me and ask me to play again, because the situation of the national team is not the best right now. Both on and off the field…Listening to former athletes will be important in my management plan, giving prominence back to the legends of Brazilian soccer. My goal is to make the CBF the most beloved company in Brazil,” stated Ronaldo Nazario. The Brazilian legend has made it clear that he wants to put his leadership to a vote, with the goal of returning Brazil to its rightful place at the top of world soccer.

Advertisement

see also Brazil legend Ronaldo sends clear message to Messi, Inter Miami ahead of FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Last scandal involving the Brazilian Football Federation

The Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) has also been mired in scandals, the most recent being the dismissal of president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Rodrigues, who had been instrumental in negotiating the potential hiring of Carlo Ancelotti as head coach, was ousted following allegations, according to Agencia EFE, involving an agreement with the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro when he was the interin president of CBF. This agreement, which allowed him to run as the sole candidate for the election, was deemed invalid, leading to his removal from office.

Ronaldo’s impact as president: Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid

Ronaldo Nazario is no stranger to leadership in the world of soccer, having served as president of two clubs: Cruzeiro and Real Valladolid. In 2021, he purchased Cruzeiro, the team he holds dear, with the goal of rescuing it from financial ruin. His efforts were largely successful, as he managed to stabilize the club and guide them to qualification for the Copa Sudamericana in 2024. However, after facing relentless criticism over perceived underinvestment, Ronaldo decided to sell the club later that year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ronaldo’s journey in soccer management began with the purchase of Real Valladolid in 2018. His tenure was marked by a mix of highs and lows: the club earned promotion to Spain’s top division multiple times, and he was able to bring in notable players. However, poor results eventually led to relegation, and the club currently finds itself in the lower half of La Liga, with fans expressing similar dissatisfaction over the lack of investment.

Both clubs had hoped for a surge of financial backing and transformative investment under Ronaldo’s leadership. However, despite his wealth and status, he is not in a position to make the type of continuous, multi-million dollar commitments that some owners are capable of. Nevertheless, Ronaldo’s contributions at the managerial level were critical in ensuring the financial survival of both clubs, stabilizing them during periods of turmoil.