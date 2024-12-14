Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the greatest surprises in the NFL this season. Now, the next step is to finally reach the playoffs and fight for the Super Bowl.

However, the Steelers are dealing with a problem on offense. George Pickens will miss his second consecutive game against the Eagles because of a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, the medical diagnosis might not be promising for the final stretch of the calendar in which Pittsburgh will face the Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs and the Bengals. As a consequence, the team’s front office could make a move to help Russell Wilson.

Who will replace George Pickens with Steelers?

Van Jefferson, Mike Williams and Calvin Austin will take the load for Steelers in order to replace George Pickens and his production. Nevertheless, a very interesting name is suddenly available if Mike Tomlin needs depth.

Odell Beckham Jr was released by the Miami Dolphins and, according to many reports, if Pickens injury is longer than expected, this could be a real option for the final weeks of the season.

What is George Pickens injury?

George Pickens suffered a hamstring injury three days before the game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 14. Now, as a precaution, the star wide receiver has also been ruled out for the matchup at Philadelphia in Week 15.

Right now, there’s a lot of uncertainty about when Pickens could come back for the Steelers. Considering they’ll have three games in eleven days, maybe Tomlin waits until the playoffs.