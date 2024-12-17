Jake Paul is eager to face Canelo Alvarez, widely regarded as the face of modern boxing. Now, the Mexican superstar has delivered a three-word response to all the challenges sent by ‘The Problem Child.’

In recent years, several influencers have tried to break into the boxing world. However, Jake Paul has been the most serious about building a name for himself in the professional scene.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced retired fighters, former basketball players, and other celebrities. Yet, he knows he must fight an elite pugilist to earn true credibility, with Canelo Alvarez remaining his most desired opponent.

Canelo Alvarez responds to Jake Paul’s challenges with a three-word statement

Jake Paul wants to be taken seriously as a professional boxer. However, he still hasn’t stepped into the ring with a top-tier fighter to solidify his standing in the sport.

Last month, Paul faced Mike Tyson in a professional bout. At 58 years old, ‘Iron Mike’ returned to the ring to fight someone 31 years his junior, putting him at an obvious disadvantage.

By the third round, Tyson was visibly exhausted, allowing Paul to take control of the match and win by unanimous decision. The result sparked intense criticism from fans and analysts alike.

In recent days, Jake Paul has repeatedly challenged Canelo Alvarez to a fight. However, the Mexican champion made it clear that he doesn’t have Paul as part of his plans, delivering a blunt three-word response.

Jake Paul got his 11th victory in boxing by defeating Mike Tyson

“I’m not interested,” Alvarez told TMZ on a potential bout with Paul. He further added that Jake Paul fights more for the spectacle than the sport, which doesn’t align with his current ambitions.

Will Canelo Alvarez retire soon?

At 34 years old, many fans are speculating about when Canelo Alvarez will hang up his gloves. Having conquered multiple titles across various weight divisions, there is little left for him to prove.

According to Alvarez himself, he envisions retirement around the age of 37. Until then, he remains focused on facing the best fighters in the world to cement his legacy as one of boxing’s all-time greats.

