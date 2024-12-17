The best individual performances in NFL Fantasy history

Fantasy is one of those alternate games to the NFL season that has many fans totally hooked on their cell phones before each game on the different fields. For those who don’t know about this little game, it is basically putting together your own team with players from NFL teams. It is played with friends or strangers around the world, there is a draft and the idea of ​​​​building a franchise with athletes from different clubs is maintained.

You primarily choose offensive players, although there are some modes that allow you to choose defensive players as well. But mainly, quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends, kickers and a defense in general… this is how a regular NFL Fantasy lineup is made up. With an eye squarely on the last few decades, we rank the 20 best individual performances of the last 30 years of one of the most popular games on the planet.

Jalen Hurts (2022) – 378.8 points

(Getty Images)

Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl in his second year as quarterback. The Alabama product racked up over 378 points as a dual-threat QB, accounting for 35 combined passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns across 15 games. Hurts completed 66.5% of his passes for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, plus another 760 yards and 13 TDs rushing. His form made him an MVP candidate but he was ultimately beaten to the prize by Patrick Mahomes.

Justin Herbert (2021) – 380.8 points

(Getty Images)

After an impressive rookie year Herbert picked up from where he left off in 2021. The Chargers QB threw for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns. The No.6 pick out of Oregon also ran in three TDs to underline his reputation as one of the most exciting talents in the NFL.

Tom Brady (2007) – 398 points

(Getty Images)

No all-time NFL list would be complete with the GOAT. Brady wasn’t known for his running ability but the Patriots legend still racked up close to 400 points in 2007. The New England signal caller became the first player in NFL history to throw 50 touchdowns in a single season, a feat that would be later surpassed by Peyton Manning (55) in 2011.

Cam Newton (2015) – 399.1 points

(Getty Images)

Newton’s 2015 MVP season remains one of the most impressive in NFL history. The dual-threat QB threw for 3,837 yards, 35 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions, while rushing for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had a career-high passer rating of 99.4. Newtwon led the Panthers to the Super Bowl where they were defeated 24-10 by Peyton Manning’s Broncos.

Edgerrinn James (2000) – 403.3 points

(Getty Images)

Having been selected as the fourth overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, James wasted no time in taking the league by storm. In 2000, he became only the sixth player in NFL history to rush for 3,000 yards or more in their first two seasons. That year he scored over 400 Fantasy points by virtue of 18 touchdowns and 1,700 rushing yards across 16 games.

Aaron Rodgers (2011) – 403.4 points

(Getty Images)

Rodgers ran away with the MVP award in 2011, leading the Packers to a 15-1 record in a vintage Fantasy year for the veteran QB. The Green Bay icon threw 45 touchdown passes with just 6 interceptions, the best ratio in NFL history. His ludicrous stat-line included 309.5 yards-per-game with a touchdown percentage ratio of 9.0%.

Drew Brees (2011) – 405.6 points

(Getty Images)

Brees started his career as a second-round pick and ended as the No. 2 all-time passer in NFL history. Drew also entered the league when the Chargers still played in San Diego, which shows how much the sport changed while the 13-time Pro Bowler set records and expanded the horizon for NFL offenses.

David Johnson (2016) – 407.8 points

(Getty Images)

A career-best season saw the Arizona Cardinals running back amass 407 points in 2016. Johnson scored 16 touchdowns and rushed for over 1,200 yards, including two hat-trick games against Seattle and the Jets. He would fail to reach the lofty heights of his historic 2016 season – but Fantasy fans will never forget his 2016 contribution.

Steven Jackson (2006) – 415.4 points

(Getty Images)

After Marshall Faulk, there was Steven Jackson. The future Hall of Famer had a breakout season in 2006 after taking the starting job from Faulk. The Rams running back rushed 346 times for 1,528 yards and 13 touchdowns, leading all NFL RBs in receptions, catching 90 passes for 806 yards and three touchdowns.

Josh Allen (2021) – 417.6 points

(Getty Images)

Allen is one of the most sought after quarterback in any draft and the Bills star announced himself on the Fantasy Football stage in 2021. Across 17 games on the way to AFC Championship defeat to eventual Super Bowl winners Kansas, Allen threw, ran, dived and pushed his way to 417 points. Allen threw for 36 touchdowns and rushed for six of his own to become the undisputed QB1 for the season.

Peyton Manning (2013) – 420 points

(Getty Images)

Manning makes the top 10 for his 2013 season despite rushing for -35 yards that year. What the Denver Broncos signal caller lacked in mobility he more than made up for in passing prowess. In a historic season, the former Colt threw an all-time NFL record 55 touchdown passes and 5,477 yards to fire the Broncos to Super Bowl XLVIII, where they would lose out to the Seattle Seahawks.

Jerry Rice (1995) – 420 points

(Getty Images)

Hall of Fame wide receiver Rice was an absolute force in 1995. He finished with 1,848 yards and 15 touchdowns in 16 games. The 49ers icon plundered over 400 Fantasy points from 122 catches across 16 games. His season total for receiving yards means he’s ranked fourth in the all-time list behind Julio Jones (1,871), Cooper Kupp (1,947) and Calvin Johnson (1,947).

Lamar Jackson (2019) – 421.7 points

(Getty Images)

Jackson was named MVP in 2019, becoming only the second player ever to win the award unanimously. Lamar won the honor thanks to his incredible performances for the Ravens in a year in which he led the team to a league-best 14-2 record. As well as passing for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns, Jackson rushed for 1,206 yards, breaking Michael Vick’s single-season record for a quarterback in the process and obliterating the average mark for an MVP quarterback (131).

Emmitt Smith (1995) – 426.8 points

(Getty Images)

The three-time Super Bowl champion leads the NFL in rushing yards and touchdowns but his best year came in 1995. He recorded career highs for rushing yards (1,773), rushing touchdowns (25), and receptions (62). Smith’s impact on the team helped nurture the Cowboys back to the top of the NFL. The Cowboys, with their star runner leading the way, won three Super Bowls over four seasons from 1992 to 1995.

Patrick Mahomes (2022) – 429.4 points

(Getty Images)

Mahomes was named MVP for the second time in his career after setting the league ablaze with 5,250 passing yards and 41 touchdowns in the regular season. The Chiefs No.14 was the only quarterback that year to eclipse 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns. His 308.8 passing yards per game was also an NFL-high. Mahomes would go on to lead the Chiefs to Super Bowl glory in a thrilling 38-35 win over Philadelphia Eagles.

Cooper Kupp (2021) – 439.5 points

(Getty Images)

Kupp’s 2021 production helped the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl glory. His telepathic relationship with quarterback Matthew Stafford saw him rack up 1,947 yards, just 53 shy of Calvin Johnson’s all-time record (2,000). Kupp would go on to win the Super Bowl MVP, scoring two touchdowns as the Rams beat Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 Big Game.

Priest Holmes (2003) – 445 points

(Getty Images)

Before Mahomes, Holmes was the must have Chiefs pick in any Fantasy draft. Holmes’ points haul comprised of 1,420 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 14 games, two fewer than the majority of players on our list. The Chiefs running back’s single-season touchdown haul is remains just one shy of the all-time record set by LaDainian Tomlinson in 2006.

Marshall Faulk (2000) – 459.9 points

(Getty Images)

The St. Louis Rams running back is the first man on our Fantasy podium with his 2000 season with the Greatest Show on Turf. Faulk had 253 carries for 1,359 yards and scored 26 touchdowns in 14 games in 2000. He was selected to play in his fifth Pro Bowls. He won his second Offensive Player of the Year award and his first MVP award.

Christian McCAffrey (2019) 471.2 points

(Getty Images)

This generation’s NFL cheat code. Two years after making his Carolina Panthers debut, the Stanford product became the third player in NFL history to enter the 1,000-1,000 club. He rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns while catching 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four touchdowns for the Panthers. McCaffrey joined Roger Craig and Marshall Faulk as the only players in NFL history to accomplish the 1,000-1,000 feat. CMac formed a formidable Fantasy partnership with Carolina’s dual-threat QB Cam Newton.

LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) – 481.1 points

(Getty Images)

San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson holds the all-time record for most Fantasy points in a single season. Tomlinson rushed for 1,815 yards on the ground with 503 yards through the air. LT’s historic scoring output came via 31 touchdowns (28 rushing, 3 receiving) that also places him in the record book. His single-season touchdown total eclipsed the 28 touchdowns scored by Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks in 2005. Tomlinson was also voted the league’s MVP for his rushing heroics.

Extra mention for those players with records for the number of points in a game:

Clinton Portis

(Getty Images)

Legendary running back, who in 2003 had the best performance in points in NFL Fantasy. Against the Chiefs, he rushed for 218 yards, received 36 through the air and scored five touchdowns to generate 55.40 points… the most in history for a player.

Alvin Kamara

(Getty Images)

Running back for the New Orleans Saints, in the Christmas game of the 2020 season he gave users who had him 53.20 points, the product of six touchdowns and 155 rushing yards plus 17 through the air.

Shaun Alexander

(Getty Images)

The legendary Seattle Seahawks running back, who in 2002 and also against the Vikings, added 53.10 points, achieving them from 139 rushing yards, 92 through the air and a total of five touchdowns.