The Edmonton Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers in the highly-anticipated Stanley Cup Final rematch, by a score of 6-5. The high-energy showdown mirrored the excitement of their June series, filled with speed and drama. However, the Oilers were on the losing end once again, prompting captain Connor McDavid to voice his frustration after the game.

The Panthers are proving to be the Oilers’ kryptonite in the NHL. Despite the Oilers’ best efforts to avenge the Stanley Cup Final loss, the Panthers prevailed over them on the road. The Cats played spoilers once again as they snapped the home team’s five-game winning streak.

A very entertaining rivalry is brewing between the two franchises. Though Edmonton and Florida only meet twice every season, fireworks are guaranteed whenever they do. Both sides are stacked with superstars and they only elevate their game when they go head-to-head.

McDavid played a vital role for Edmonton, but it still wasn’t enough to break the hex against Florida. Despite registering three assists, he was visibly frustrated by the end result. Following the loss, McDavid issued a bold message to his teammates.

Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers looks on against the Seattle Kraken during the first period at Climate Pledge Arena on October 02, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

“It’s disappointing, obviously,” McDavid stated, via NHL.com. “It felt like we had it in control. We have to find a way to win that one. Playing a team that was shut out twice in a row, you knew they were going to be hungry defensively, and obviously they were. We’ve got to be better.”

Panthers turn the page on disappointing road trip

The Panthers came into the clash with the Oilers riding an awful wave. Florida had been shut out against Vancouver and Calgary in horrible 4-0 and 3-0 losses, respectively. However, there must be something in the air at Rogers Place that gets the Panthers going.

Although the Panthers are aware of the recent goaltending and defensive issues within the team, they are glad to get a win against a top side in the league.

“It was a weird one tonight, but I’m fine with it,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s not what you give up, it’s the way you give it up. But I think we really dug in. It was a mentally tough game, you get down a couple, we haven’t had comebacks this year and it was dangerous in front of both nets all night long. I’m really proud that we were able to stay with it, dig in.”

Evan Bouchard makes honest admission

Evan Bouchard has become the number one defenseman in Edmonton, and after an astounding Playoffs run last season, he came into this campaign with sky-high expectations. He has been inconsistent, though. He is capable of putting on dominant performances, but he’s also had his fair share of mistakes. Against the Panthers, the Oilers witnessed the latter version of Bouchard.

Edmonton Oilers Center Connor McDavid (97) on ice against the Vancouver Canucks during their NHL, Eishockey Herren, USA game at Rogers Arena on May 3, 2021.

His lowlight of the night came during the first period. While Edmonton was on the power play, Bouchard got tangled up at the Panthers’ blue line and lost the puck, setting up a breakaway for Jesper Boqvist, who opened the scoring while shorthanded.

“You try that move 100 times, and it will happen once or twice,” Evan Bouchard disappointedly commented. “A lot of everything. Not acceptable tonight. I wouldn’t say it got away from everyone. Myself, maybe yes. So there’s definitely work to be done there.”

Despite Bouchard’s harsh self-criticism, coach Kris Knoblauch stood by his defenseman’s side.

“I’ve definitely seen Evan play a lot better than that,” head coach Kris Knoblauch stated. “We had some other guys who didn’t play their best either. I’m not putting this on Evan. He’s obviously one of our best players, and you count on those players. It was a tough night for Evan, but he doesn’t have those very often.”

