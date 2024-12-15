NBA News: Stephen Curry immediately reacts to Warriors' latest trade with three-word message

The Golden State Warriors made waves by announcing their most significant trade of the season on Sunday. The team welcomed Dennis Schroder, acquired from the Brooklyn Nets, on social media. The trade came as a shock to many, not only because of its timing but also due to the low price the Warriors paid—sending De’Anthony Melton, sidelined for the year with an ACL injury, along with a pair of second-round picks in the NBA Draft. The move has everyone in the Bay area excited, including Stephen Curry.

The 36-year-old expressed his excitement with a simple three-word message on an Instagram story: “Let’s get it.” The move is undoubtedly good news for the Warriors, who were in desperate need of a player with Schroder’s skill set to strengthen their NBA championship push this season.

Schroder, now in the midst of a career-best season, is averaging 18 points, 1.1 steals, 6.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game. While the Nets lose their offensive maestro, the Warriors found an opportunity to ease Curry’s playmaking responsibilities, giving him more freedom to wreak havoc off the ball—a prospect defenders across the league won’t welcome.

The Nets’ Gamble: Was Letting Schroder Go a Mistake?

The trade between the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors has ignited debate across the NBA. By parting ways with Dennis Schroder, one of their most reliable contributors, the Nets may have jeopardized their standing in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Warriors seem to have added a pivotal piece to their championship puzzle, leaving Brooklyn grappling with the repercussions of losing their primary playmaker.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) is defended by Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) during an NBA, Basketball Herren, USA basketball Western Conference semifinal game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, Friday, May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Schroder: The Nets’ Offensive Catalyst

Schroder’s ability to run the offense, generate scoring opportunities, and anchor the defense made him an invaluable asset for the Nets. Trading him for an injured De’Anthony Melton and a pair of second-round picks seems lopsided, especially given Schroder’s immediate impact on and off the court.

With Schroder, the Nets had a solid shot at contending in the Eastern Conference. Without him, the offensive burden now rests heavily on Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie, who must fill the void left by the departure of their floor general. For a team with playoff aspirations, this trade raises questions about Brooklyn’s long-term strategy.

Meanwhile, in Golden State…

For the Warriors, this trade is an unequivocal win. Schroder brings the experience, versatility, and depth they’ve been lacking. More importantly, he alleviates Stephen Curry’s workload as a playmaker, allowing the two-time MVP to focus on his elite scoring and off-ball movement.

With this move, Golden State reinforces its championship ambitions and positions itself as a stronger contender in the Western Conference. Meanwhile, fans and analysts are left wondering if the Nets underestimated Schroder’s value. Only time will reveal whether this gamble pays off for Brooklyn—or if it’s a misstep they’ll regret.