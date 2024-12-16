Joe Thuney usually plays left guard for the Kansas City Chiefs, but the team’s struggles at left tackle led Andy Reid to shake things up. On Sunday, it was the 32-year-old who protected Patrick Mahomes‘ blindside.

Thuney did pretty well, as the Chiefs secured a comfortable 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns to improve to 13-1 in the 2024 NFL season. Speaking to reporters after the game, Thuney made it clear to Reid that he felt comfortable at this new position.

“It felt good, and my coaches have done a great job preparing this for me all week,” Thuney said, via Chiefs Wire. “I have a lot of good guys, tight ends and running backs, around me, so they helped me with calls. Mike [Caliendo] was great at left guard, and it truly was a team effort to win and help be my best at guard.”

Thuney once again steps up for Mahomes, Reid’s Chiefs

Reid had already tested Thuney at left tackle during Kansas City’s Week 13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. With Wanya Morris allowing multiple pressures throughout the game, the Chiefs head coach decided to move Thuney to left tackle, with Mike Caliendo stepping in at left guard in the final minutes of the game.

Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney (62) before an NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 31, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

The difference is that, this time, Thuney had to protect Mahomes‘ blindside throughout the entire game. It was a challenging task, especially with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett on the other side. Still, Reid’s bold decision worked.

“It was a total team effort to block him. There was a lot of great chips and help from people like Mike [Caliendo],” Thuney said of stopping Garrett. “He was great in helping me as needed. It was a good team effort with good technique, and I went out there and did the best I could.”

Left tackle: A serious problem for the Chiefs

Left tackle is a position that has brought problems for Reid and Mahomes in the 2024 NFL season. Rookie Kingsley Suamataia entered the year as starter, but a terrible Week 2 outing against the Cincinnati Bengals sealed his fate.

Second-year tackle Morris was the starter until Week 14, when Reid replaced him with veteran tackle D.J. Humphries, who joined the Chiefs as a free agent halfway through the 2024 NFL season.

Unfortunately, Humphries got injured in his season debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. Morris finished the game at left tackle, but Reid decided to try his luck with Thuney the following week. The player responded well, though it remains to be seen whether the Chiefs repeat the lineup against the Houston Texans in Week 16.