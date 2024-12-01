Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel issues strong statement on winning the NCAAF Championship undefeated

This NCAAF season has undoubtedly brought us another pleasant surprise: Dan Lanning‘s Oregon Ducks are the only team to remain undefeated in the regular season. Despite facing some close calls and dealing with significant injuries, the team led by Dillon Gabriel is gearing up for the Big Ten Championship with confidence, even dreaming of becoming undefeated champions.

The quarterback has been a key piece in the Ducks‘ scheme, playing an essential role in many of the team’s victories. After the latest win against the Huskies, the QB spoke with the press and shared his thoughts on achieving great things alongside his teammates, step by step.

“There’s levels to it. We all appreciate it, but I think the best part is that we haven’t really talked about it. It’s a one-week focus, and it’s hard to do,” Gabriel said after the game, per Erik Skopil of 247 Sports. “It’s very easy for us to look forward to the future. We’ve been living in a time where tomorrow it fiction. Tomorrow is not real in our books. We’re just focused on where we’re at.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next weekend, Dan Lanning’s team will face Penn State in Indianapolis for the Big 10 Championship. After that, the playoffs await the Ducks, with the hope of emerging victorious and, perhaps, becoming undefeated champions for the first time.

Advertisement

Wisconsin Badgers Vs. Oregon Ducks Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel 8 rallies the Oregon Ducks as they take on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on November 16, 2024.

Advertisement

“Winning is difficult. It’s not easy,” Gabriel said. “To do it consistently and then wake up every morning and not let it become a lackadaisical routine, it’s demanding. But you just see a group of guys that speak to that connection.”

Advertisement

see also Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal delivers strong self-criticism after painful loss to Syracuse

Dan Lanning reflects on upcoming game against Penn State

The Oregon Ducks’ winning streak will look to continue next weekend when Dan Lanning‘s team faces none other than the Penn State Nittany Lions. Ahead of this crucial matchup, the coach himself expressed caution regarding the upcoming game.

“The opportunity to do something special. First year in the conference. To get an opportunity in a game like that against a great team,” Lanning stated to the press after beating Washington.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ducks’ outstanding campaign, with twelve consecutive victories, is set to culminate in the long-awaited championship. However, within this successful program led by Dan Lanning, they prefer to remain humble, focusing on their goals step by step.