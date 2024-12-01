Hurricanes HC Mario Cristobal delivers strong self-criticism after painful loss to Syracuse

The Miami Hurricanes, under Mario Cristobal, concluded their regular-season run in the NCAAF with a narrow defeat to Syracuse. The team, led by Cam Ward, played a very tight game against their rivals but ended up empty-handed. After the match, it was the coach himself who took responsibility for the outcome.

“We came up short, and that’s on all of us, starting with myself,” Cristobal said. “We don’t shy away from it. We’re not in any way, shape or form anything but hard workers and accountable people. And it’s brutally difficult.”

Not only did the Hurricanes’ head coach take responsibility for his team’s loss, but Cam Ward, the talented quarterback, also spoke with the media after the game. He shared his thoughts and feelings following the tough defeat in New York.

“Both sides didn’t get the job done,” Ward said. “Our main goal wasn’t accomplished. But I mean, we’re blessed. We won 10 games this year. Not a lot of teams can do that.”

Miami offensive lineman Ryan Rodriguez (76) quarterback Cam Ward (1) and wide receiver Isaiah Horton (2) walk off the field after a 42-38 loss against Syracuse at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Syracuse, New York.

“If we get a chance to go into the playoff,” the Miami Hurricanes quarterback continued, “we’re going to make the most of it.”

Mario Cristobal shared his analysis following Miami’s loss to Syracuse

The Hurricanes’ visit, unfortunately for Mario Cristobal’s team, left them with a bittersweet feeling. A tremendous effort to secure the win, but a result that slipped away narrowly. The HC provided a brief analysis of what the game was like for him.

“We thought we lined up well,” Cristobal said. “They made the contested catch just about 80, 90 percent of the time. We had difficult time covering them. The ball was out quick. We affected the quarterback early. We were up by a good chunk, and that didn’t affect them as much as it went on. … They were executing a little bit better than we were. We were trying to play some man [and] we played some zone. We mixed it up as much as we could. I don’t know. We did not have much success. We blew a couple of assignments back there, too.”

While awaiting the outcome of the Championship Games to determine the Hurricanes’ fate regarding the playoffs, Cristobal reflects on the performance of his players during the regular season.

“You re-emphasize reality,” Cristobal said. “This team won 10 football games against some really good opponents, and this last game came all the way down to the wire. Our two losses are one-possession losses, less than a touchdown. That makes us one of the better teams in the country. We can control what we can control, so we have to wait and see. But certainly, this team is has really worked hard and busted its butt to put its best foot forward.”

Cam Ward believes his team deserves a spot in the Playoffs

After the painful 38-41 loss to Syracuse and while awaiting what lies ahead for the Hurricanes, the team’s star quarterback, Cam Ward, sent a clear message to the CFP committee regarding his team’s deservingness for a spot in the playoffs.

“If they knew what was up, they’d put us in the playoffs. We are that team,” Ward said. “It’s not in our hands anymore, but go look at the stats. We are that team. So you know, every winner’s gotta lose someday.”