NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart sets record straight on sideline controversy

The Georgia Bulldogs have not looked like their best self since the defeat to Alabama. Although the Dawgs have won in consecutive outings against Auburn and Mississippi State, Kirby Smart’s side is still far from their top game and frustatrions are brewing in Athens, GA. During Georgia’s triumph, Smart was involved in a controversial incident with Mississippi State QB Michael Van Buren, which led the head coach to rectify the situation.

The Dawgs are gearing up to face the Texas Longhorns on the road. Ahead of the biggest matchup in college football‘s week 8, Smart left the past weekend’s game behind and shifted total focus towards their big test against the No. 1 team in the country.

Georgia had a too-close for comfort win over Mississippi State by a score of 41-31. Smart’s frustration was visible on the sideline and was seen at full light after Van Buren scrambled out of bounds into the Dawgs bench. Smart approached the opposing QB and shoved him as he yelled at DC Glenn Schumann. The incident made waves all over social media and Kirby Smart had to address the controversy during his press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I went back and watched it and didn’t even realize that I had run into him.” Smart said, via On3. “But I reached out to Lebby that night and talked to him, and he said the kid was great. And then yesterday I talked to Mike and told him I had no intentions or ill will towards him at all. If you’ve ever been on the sideline in a game, it’s pandemonium.

Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Advertisement

“I was trying to get to Schumann to get that changed. But I reached out to the kid. He was great. He’s a really good player, going to be a good player in this league, and he played better as the game went on against us.“

Advertisement

see also NCAAF News: Georgia HC Kirby Smart sends Longhorns clear message on Quinn Ewers, and Arch Manning

Smart on facing Quinn Ewers

The Bulldogs are in for a tall order when they visit Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in the NCAA‘s marquee matchup on October 19th. The Horns are coming off a statement victory over rivals Oklahoma Sooners and are looking to consolidate their position as the best team in the nation. The game against Georgia will provide for their biggest test this season and an early playoffs matchup.

Advertisement

Ahead of Saturday’s clash, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart addressed the opposition’s starting quarterback and made something clear on Quinn Ewers: “There’s nothing he sees that he hasn’t seen. … He’s a really good athlete. He’s been in Sark’s system. I mean, I think the comparisons between he and Carson (Beck) are so similar in terms of the kind of quarterbacks they are.”