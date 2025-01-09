Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas is one of the 36 WNBA players to have joined Unrivaled, the 3v3 league created by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. While the new league hasn’t officially started yet, Thomas took the opportunity to praise the project while also putting her franchise on blast during the media availability session.

“I’m focused on Unrivaled right now. They have everything you possibly need here. They don’t really have a lot of those things in Connecticut. I’ve been trying to absorb as much knowledge as I can,” Thomas said, according to an X post from Sara Jane Gamelli.

The Connecticut Sun, owned by the Mohegan Tribe, don’t have their own practice facility. Thomas’ words come after the players went viral last season for having to share the court with a community event as they held a practice just 24 hours prior to their first playoff game against Indiana Fever.

At the time, Thomas also shared her disappointment with the situation. “It’s normal at this point. I mean, Mohegan has to do better. We’re [a] professional team. We’re competing for playoffs. And yeah, to have to share your court with a two-year-old[‘s] birthday party, [it’s the] ultimate disrespect,” she said, as per The Next Hoops.

The WNBA had a record-breaking year when it came to attendance and viewership, also earning a new multi-year TV deal of an estimated $2.2 billion worth. However, players are now expecting to receive more earnings and negotiate better benefits, as the players’ union and the league will negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) this year.

Unrivaled promises financial security for the players

One of the biggest appeals from the new 3v3 league is the earnings. According to reports, players will be earning an average salary of $250,000, in only three months. They also received equity stakes.

Unrivaled has become an attractive project for several investors, including athletes such as tennis star Coco Gauff and former sports stars such as Alex Morgan, Carmelo Anthony, Michael Phelps and more.

Thomas is one of the Sun players to enter free agency

On the other hand, Thomas is one of the several players who will hit free agency (unrestricted) later this month. While she is expected to get core, it’s clear that she will demand more from the franchise, which will start a new era with Rachid Mezian as head coach, as Stephanie White joined Indiana Fever.

The other Sun players that will become free agents are: Brionna Jones (unrestricted), DeWanna Bonner (unrestricted), Tiffany Mitchell (unrestricted), Astou Ndour-Fall (unrestricted), DiJonai Carrington (restricted), Veronica Burton (reserved), Caitlin Bickle (reserved).