Johnny Cardoso has made a name for himself in Brazil and Spain, but it’s with the USMNT that we have yet to see his big talent. That could change at Copa America.

Johnny Cardoso is only 22, yet he has had experiences that are rare among USMNT players. Cardoso took an unusual path to the national team, playing his youth soccer in Brazil and eventually finding his way to the first team at Internacional in Porto Alegre.

At Internacional, one of Brazil’s top sides, Cardoso began a steady climb to the first team, eventually becoming a key part of three Copa Libertadores runs with the club. His standout performances against River Plate in the 2023 round of 16, where he not only scored a decisive penalty kick in the shootout but also delivered commanding displays in Buenos Aires and Porto Alegre, showcased the young midfielder’s true talent.

Cardoso is a dynamic midfielder known for his composure on the ball, excellent passing range, and tactical intelligence. He excels in breaking up opposition attacks and initiating quick transitions. After moving to Real Betis in LaLiga, is Cardoso ready to showcase all that composure with the USMNT?

It’s time for Johnny Cardoso to shine

After 144 games at Internacional, Cardoso made the leap to Europe under the watchful eye of Manuel Pellegrini at Real Betis. Cardoso was almost immediately inserted into the starting lineup and played 19 matches, scoring 1 goal and providing 2 assists.

Cardoso’s club form has attracted interest from several top clubs in England, Ligue 1, and Serie A. Under contract at Betis until June 2029, his transfer fee is estimated to be between €25-30 million.

Pundits in Spain have pointed out that Cardoso has the skill set to play for a major club in Europe and that his time at Real Betis may be short-lived.

Johnny Cardoso at Real Betis

With the USMNT, Cardoso has been limited to just 13 caps, mostly as a substitute, with his only major start being a 5-1 defeat to Colombia in which he sadly did not shine.

Cardoso has, in a way, been in the shadows of players like Tyler Adams, Yunus Musah, and Weston McKennie. At one point, Cardoso was even the second option off the bench, usually behind Luca de la Torre.

At the moment, Cardoso has clearly overtaken de la Torre as a midfield option off the bench, but whether he can challenge the likes of Adams and Musah remains the big question.

With Tyler Adams serving as the unofficial captain of the team, it will take a massive drop in form to displace him. Nonetheless no matter how much a player is a vocal leader if he can’t find his way on the field, which Adams has been prone to, those that do need larger looks.

In the case of Musah, questions have been raised, at club level, Cardoso seems to have solidified his spot as a passing defensive midfielder who opens up attacks, while Musah at Milan is more of a utility player.

Copa America may finally be the time when, if Gregg Berhalter gives Cardoso more opportunities, he could break out and become a mainstay of the USMNT. Cardoso has played in massively important games in the Copa Libertadores in La Paz, Buenos Aires, and Sao Paulo, in atmospheres that even some European-based players have not experienced.

He is a unique talent who could provide the US with something different. His club form indicates a player who could be playing for a top club sooner rather than later. It’s time for Cardoso to show his skill set with the USMNT, despite taking a path that isn’t the usual custom in US Soccer.