The USA Men's Team has an outside chance of winning the Copa America 2024. However, the team’s determination will give them the motivation they need this year, as the squad consists of superstar players plying their trade all around the biggest leagues in Europe.

The USA key players Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie and Timothy Weah will play a key role in determining the team’s success in this year’s Copa America.

Possible team selection for USA’s first group game against Bolivia on June 23rd will look something like this:

Matt Turner (goalkeeper); Joe Scally (right back), Chris Richards and Tim Ream (centre backs), Antonee Robinson (left back); Weston McKennie. Yunus Musah and Gio Reyna (centre midfielders); Tim Weah (winger), Folarin Balogun (striker) and Christian Pulisic (winger).

USA full squad for Copa America 2024

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest).

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Tim Ream (Fulham), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

Midfielders: Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), Johnny Cardoso (Real Betis), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven).

Strikers: Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Juventus), Haji Wright (Coventry City).

USA team news

There are no alarming injury concerns to the squad this year, as they search for glory in this Copa America.

Goalkeeper Matt Turner has missed some games due to groin soreness but is expected to be fit and start in goals for the Americans.

Energetic midfielder Tyler Adams seems promising, however, there remains a small concern for the start of the tournament as he continues to recover from an ankle injury.

USA team results

The lead-up to the Copa America USA’s results has shown a combination of both positives and negatives.

The United States won the CONCACAF Nations League final against Mexico 2-0. However, they later drew in a friendly match against Brazil (1-1) and then lost 5-1 in another friendly against Colombia.