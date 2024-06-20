Mexico and Jamaica will be making their presentation in this Copa America 2024 on Saturday 22nd. Check here the possible lineups for the match.

Jamaica and Mexico will make their first appearance in this Copa America 2024 this Saturday at Houston’s NRG Stadium, for the group B alongside Ecuador and Venezuela.

Mexico are under more pressure as they are the favorites, alongside Ecuador, to qualify for the knockout stage of the Copa America, despite their recent performances not being good at all, they lost to Uruguay 4-0 and to Brazil 3-2 in their friendly matches.

Jamaica, on the other hand, will try to pull off a surprise in their debut, facing a familiar CONCACAF opponent that it has already beaten once before. Here below are the teams possible line ups.

Mexico’s predicted lineup

This would be the possible team of Mexican coach Jaime Lozano:

Julio González; César Montes, Johan Vasquez, Israel Reyes, Gerardo Arteaga; Edson Álvarez, Luis Chávez, Erick Sánchez; Julián Quiñones, Roberto Alvarado and Santiago Giménez.

Jamaica’s probable lineup

This could be the team from the Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson:

Jahmali Waite; Dexter Lembikisa, Di’shon Bernard, Michael Héctor, Greg Leigh; Bobby Reid, Damion Lowe, Kasey Palmer; Demarai Gray, Leon Bailey and Michail Antonio.