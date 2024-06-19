Have a glimpse into the new symbols of Copa America 2024. Discover the new Copa America 2024 logo, the official ball, and the trophy.

This year’s Copa America 2024will showcase new symbols from previous tournaments, with fresh designs across the board, including a new ball, new jerseys, and an exciting new Copa logo.

Copa America logo

The logo will feature the Copa America trophy surrounded by the host colors of white, red, and blue. The design includes stars, reminiscent of the American flag, as it aims to reflect both the heritage of the host nation and the passion of the competing teams.

The logo of the Copa America 2024. @CONMEBOL

The new ball for Copa America

The official Copa America ball was revealed during the thrilling Group Stage draw for the Copa America 2024.

PUMA and CONMEBOL forged an alliance and during the draw for the Group Stage on December 7, the PUMA Cumbre made its grand debut.

The ball’s design is inspired by the mountain ranges that stretch across the continent, while its 16 lines symbolize the unity and competitive spirit of the 16 nations vying for glory in this historic tournament.

This is the new PUMA Cumbre ball for the Copa America 2024. Photo by Copa America official website

Technologically, the PUMA Cumbre is a marvel. Boasting FIFA Quality Pro certification, its 12-panel design ensures perfect weight distribution and top-notch aerodynamics, thanks to its innovative seams and PAL valve for superior air retention.

The real magic begins on June 20, 2024, when the PUMA Cumbre will take center stage at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Soccer fans can purchase the ball for themselves at major retailers or online at PUMA.com.

The Big Trophy of Copa America

The Copa America trophy was crafted, back in 1917 and will soon reflect the faces of the Copa America 2024 tournament’s champions on July 14th at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Casa Escasany of Buenos Aires crafted the trophy, spending a whopping 3000 Swiss francs back then. Imported from France, this masterpiece was first awarded in the 1917 South American Championship, setting the stage for what we now know as the CONMEBOL Copa America.

As time went by, the trophy evolved. A wooden base was added in 1979 to accommodate more champion plaques, and by 1995, it had a third row. From 2004 to 2021, replicas stood in its place, but now, the original is back and better than ever.