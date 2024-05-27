The 2024 Copa America is set to kick off on June 20th until July 14th. A total of 14 venues will host one of the oldest soccer competitions in the world.

The 2024 Copa America is back in the United States, nearly a decade since the 2016 tournament, which saw Chile defeat Argentina on penalty kicks, and two years away from the FIFA World Cup in 2026.

The Copa America is ready to be an appetizer for what’s to come. Below is a list of all 14 host cities and locations of the 2024 Copa America, what games will be played, and a final table of how all the matches play out and at what venue.

Here are the host cities and stadiums of the 2024 Copa America:

Arlington, TX

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Charlotte, NC

East Rutherford, NJ

Glendale, AZ

Houston, TX

Inglewood, CA

Kansas City, KS

Kansas City, MO

Las Vegas, NV

Miami Gardens, FL

Orlando, FL

Santa Clara, CA

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium is a retractable-roof stadium in Arlington, Texas,and is home to the famed NFL team the Dallas Cowboys. At a capacity of 80,000 it is a venue that can be reconfigured to hold more than 100,000 seats. The Copa America venue also has twin video boards that are among the largest high-definition video screens in the world.

Known as Jerry World and The Death Star after Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, originally envisioned the state of the art stadium as a large entertainment venue. AT&T Stadium will also be a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Arlington is home to the University of Texas and the Arlington Assembly plant used by General Motors.

Games

Peru vs Chile – Group A

United States vs Bolivia – Group C

1 Quarterfinals Match

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

Home to the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and Atlanta United of MLS, Mercedes-Benz Stadium is a state of the art wonder that will also be a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The cost of the stadium was estimated at to be at $1.6 billion, and has a retractable roof and downsizing capacity.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium also has a ring-shaped video board around its rim. Covering a total area of 62,350 square feet (5,793 m2), it was described by manufacturer Daktronics as being “three times as large as the current largest single display board in the NFL”.

The city of Atlanta continues to be one of the largest growing metropolitan cities in the United States and is home to the central offices of news network CNN.

Games

Argentina vs Canada- Group A

Panama vs United States – Group C

Q2 Stadium – Austin, Texas

A soccer specific stadium home to Austin FC, at a capacity of 20,738 the small yet exciting stadium has one of the best atmospheres in all of Major League Soccer. The club is part owned by Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey, who has been known to beat the drum and lead the supporters group.

The city of Austin is considered to many to be the “Live Music Capital Of The World”, due to it’s thriving and vibrant music scene. The city also has a popular art scene and is known for having lovely landscapes.

Games

Jamaica vs Venezuela – Group B

Costa Rica vs Paraguay – Group D

Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina

Bank Of America

Bank of America Stadium is a 74,867-seat multi-purpose stadium located on 33 acres (13 ha) in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina, United States. It is the home facility and headquarters of the Carolina Panthers of the National Football League and Charlotte FC of Major League Soccer.

Since it opened in 1996 the Bank of America Stadium has had numerous renovations that continue to make it a state of the art facility. The city of Charlotte is famous for being the home of the NASCAR hall of fame and the beautiful Lake Norman and Lake Wylie.

Games

1 Semifinal match

3rd place game

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium will be home to the FIFA 2026 World Cup final and is the stadium where Lionel Messi scored a hat-trick against Brazil. At an approximate cost of $1.6 billion, it was the most expensive stadium built in the United States at the time of its completion.

Home to the New York Giants and Jets of the NFL, the stadium has been home to various major events like the Super Bowl, the 2016 Copa America final, and major concerts. MetLife can seat 82,500 fans and is located only a half hour drive from New York City.

Games

Chile vs Argentina – Group A

Uruguay vs Bolivia – Group C

1 semi-final

NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium

The stadium was designed by the architectural firms of Hermes Reed Architects and Lockwood, Andrews and Newnam who were teamed to create the Houston Stadium Consultants (HSC). The architects of Populous (then HOK Sport) and the HSC worked together with engineers from Walter P Moore and Uni-Systems to design the stadium utilizing the principles of kinetic architecture.

NRG Stadium can seat 80,000 fans and is home to the Houston Texans of the NFL as well as some key Concacaf Gold Cup matches. It will also be a venue for the 2026 FIFA WorldCup.

Houston, Texas, is renowned for its significant contributions to space exploration, with NASA’s Johnson Space Center, and its pivotal role in the energy industry as the “Energy Capital of the World.” Additionally, the city is celebrated for its cultural diversity, world-class medical center, and vibrant arts and culinary scenes.

Games

Mexico vs Jamaica – Group B

Colombia vs Paraguay – Group D

1 quarter-finals match

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, located in Inglewood, California, is a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex that opened in September 2020. As the home stadium for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers of the NFL, SoFi Stadium has quickly become an iconic venue in professional sports. The stadium features a seating capacity of approximately 70,000, which can be expanded to over 100,000 for major events such as the Super Bowl. The structure is notable for its unique design, which includes a translucent canopy that covers both the stadium and an adjacent plaza, providing an outdoor feel while protecting spectators from the elements. Additionally, the stadium boasts a massive, dual-sided 4K HDR video board that enhances the viewing experience for all attendees.

SoFi Stadium will also play host to the FIFA World Cup in 2026, its advanced amenities and strategic location near Los Angeles International Airport contribute to its status as a premier destination for both sports fans and event-goers worldwide.

Games

Brazil vs Costa Rica – Group D

Venezuela vs Mexico – Group B

Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, California



Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium, located in Santa Clara, California, is the home of the San Francisco 49ers NFL team and a premier venue for sports and entertainment events. Opened in July 2014, the stadium features a modern design with a seating capacity of approximately 68,500, which can be expanded for special events. The stadium is known for its innovative and sustainable design, including a green roof atop the suite tower, extensive use of reclaimed water, and solar panels that contribute to its energy efficiency.

In addition to hosting NFL games, Levi’s Stadium has become a versatile venue for a variety of events, including major concerts, soccer matches, and college football games. It has hosted significant events such as Super Bowl 50 in 2016, the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2019, and several high-profile international soccer matches. The stadium features cutting-edge technology, including a robust Wi-Fi network and the Levi’s Stadium app, which enhances the fan experience with mobile ticketing, food and beverage ordering, and real-time updates. Its strategic location in Silicon Valley also makes it a prime spot for corporate events and tech conferences, blending the worlds of sports, entertainment, and innovation.

Levi’s Stadium will be a host venue for the FIFA World Cup in 2026, while the city offers a blend of high-tech innovation as the heart of Silicon Valley, housing major tech companies and the renowned Santa Clara University. The city also provides vibrant recreational opportunities with attractions like California’s Great America amusement park

Games

Ecuador vs Venezuela – Group B

Brazil vs Colombia – Group D

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium, located in Glendale, Arizona, is a prominent sports and entertainment venue known for its innovative design and multi-functional capabilities. Opened in August 2006, it serves as the home field for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and hosts a variety of events, including college football games, concerts, and trade shows. One of its most distinctive features is the retractable roof, which allows for events to be held in a climate-controlled environment while still providing the option for open-air experiences. Additionally, the stadium boasts a retractable grass playing field, the first of its kind in North America, which can be moved outside to ensure optimal growing conditions.

Beyond football, State Farm Stadium has garnered attention for hosting numerous high-profile events. It has been the site of multiple Super Bowls, including Super Bowl XLII and XLIX, and is slated to host Super Bowl LVII in 2023. The stadium has also hosted the NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four, the Fiesta Bowl, and international soccer matches. Its versatile design makes it an ideal venue for a wide range of events, from large-scale concerts to corporate gatherings. With a seating capacity of approximately 63,400, expandable to over 72,000 for mega events, State Farm Stadium continues to be a key destination for sports and entertainment in the southwestern United States.

Games

Colombia vs Costa Rica – Group D

Mexico vs Ecuador – Group B

1 quarterfinals match

Allegiant Stadium – Paradise, Nevada

Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium, located in Paradise, Nevada, is a cutting-edge sports and entertainment venue that opened in July 2020. As the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) Rebels football team, Allegiant Stadium is a significant addition to the Las Vegas landscape. The stadium features a sleek, futuristic design with a translucent roof and a large retractable window overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. With a seating capacity of 65,000, which can be expanded for larger events, Allegiant Stadium offers state-of-the-art amenities, including modern suites, club seating, and advanced technology to enhance the fan experience.

In addition to hosting football games, Allegiant Stadium is designed to accommodate a wide range of events, from concerts and sports tournaments to conventions and special events. The stadium’s versatile design and prime location make it an ideal venue for high-profile events, such as the annual Las Vegas Bowl, major music festivals, and international soccer matches. Since its opening, Allegiant Stadium has quickly become a premier destination for both locals and tourists, contributing to the vibrant entertainment culture of Las Vegas. Its combination of innovative architecture, cutting-edge facilities, and diverse event offerings solidifies Allegiant Stadium’s status as a key player in the world of sports and entertainment.

Games

Ecuador vs Jamaica – Group B

Paraguay vs Brazil – Group D

1 quarterfinals match

Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium, located in Kansas City, Missouri, is one of the most iconic and historic venues in the National Football League (NFL). Opened in 1972, it serves as the home field for the Kansas City Chiefs and is renowned for its passionate fan base and electrifying game-day atmosphere. With a seating capacity of approximately 76,416, Arrowhead Stadium is known for being one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, frequently setting records for crowd noise. The stadium underwent significant renovations in 2010, which modernized its facilities while preserving its classic design, enhancing the experience for fans with improved amenities, seating, and technology. Arrowhead will also be a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Beyond football, Arrowhead Stadium is a versatile venue that hosts a variety of events, including concerts, soccer matches, and other large-scale gatherings. Its rich history includes hosting notable events such as several AFC Championship games and being a key site for international soccer friendlies. The stadium’s unique design, with its steep seating tiers, ensures that fans are close to the action, creating an intense and intimate atmosphere. As part of the Truman Sports Complex, which it shares with Kauffman Stadium (home of the Kansas City Royals), Arrowhead Stadium remains a central hub for sports and entertainment in Kansas City, celebrated for its tradition, fan engagement, and contribution to the local community.

Games

United States vs Uruguay – Group C

Children’s Mercy Park – Kansas City, Kansas



Children’s Mercy Park

Children’s Mercy Park, located in Kansas City, Kansas, is a premier soccer-specific stadium that serves as the home of Sporting Kansas City of Major League Soccer (MLS). Opened in 2011, the stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 18,467, providing an intimate and vibrant atmosphere for fans. The design of Children’s Mercy Park emphasizes close proximity to the field, ensuring excellent sightlines and enhancing the overall spectator experience. The stadium features modern amenities, including luxury suites, a dedicated supporters’ section, and advanced video boards, making it one of the top soccer venues in the United States.

In addition to hosting MLS matches, Children’s Mercy Park is a versatile venue that accommodates various events such as concerts, international soccer matches, and other sporting events. It has been the site of notable soccer tournaments, including the CONCACAF Gold Cup and U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Team games. The stadium’s state-of-the-art facilities and strong community ties have made it a focal point for soccer culture in the region. Its commitment to providing a top-tier fan experience and supporting youth sports initiatives, in partnership with Children’s Mercy Hospital, underscores its role as a key asset to the Kansas City sports landscape.

Games

Peru vs Canada – Group A

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium, located in Miami Gardens, Florida, is a versatile and iconic sports and entertainment venue. Opened in 1987, it serves as the home stadium for the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes football team. The stadium has undergone several renovations, the most significant being a major overhaul completed in 2016, which introduced a canopy to provide shade for spectators, upgraded seating, and enhanced amenities. With a seating capacity of approximately 65,000, Hard Rock Stadium offers a modern and comfortable experience for fans, featuring state-of-the-art video boards and luxurious suites.

Beyond football, Hard Rock Stadium is renowned for hosting a wide array of events, making it a central hub for entertainment in South Florida. It is the venue for the annual Miami Open tennis tournament, international soccer matches, and major concerts featuring top artists. The stadium has also hosted significant events such as Super Bowl LIV in 2020 and multiple College Football Playoff National Championships. Its versatile design and prime location near Miami make it an ideal destination for a variety of large-scale events, contributing to its reputation as a premier sports and entertainment complex.

Hard Rock Stadium will also be a venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Games

Uruguay vs Panama – Group C

Argentina vs Peru – Group A

Copa America Final

Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida

Inter&Co Stadium

Home to Orlando City, the stadium is located along West Church Street in the Parramore neighborhood west of Downtown Orlando. It is the home of Orlando City SC, which entered Major League Soccer (MLS) as an expansion franchise in 2015.

Inter&Co Stadium holds 25,500 fans and has been home to numerous Men’s and Women’s US National Team matches as well as international friendly games.

Games

Canada vs Chile – Group A

Bolivia vs Panama – Group C

Table of 2024 Copa America games per venue