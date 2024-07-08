Uruguay and Colombia are set to clash in the 2024 Copa America semifinals. Here's a sneak peek at the probable starting lineups for both squads in tis interesting encounter.

Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay are gearing up for a high-stakes showdown against Luis Diaz’s Colombia in the 2024 Copa America semifinal, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation. With the lineups for both squads now unveiled, the stage is set for an electrifying battle that promises to deliver thrilling action on the pitch.

The second Copa America semifinal is shaping up to be a thrilling showdown as two top contenders clash for a spot in the final. Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay enters the match riding high after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Brazil. However, Uruguay face a setback as head coach Marcelo Bielsa will be without key starter Naitan Nandez, who was sent off in the heated battle against the Brazilians.

On the other side, Luis Diaz‘s Colombia is coming off a dominant performance, having dismantled Panama with an impressive display of soccer prowess. The stakes are higher now, and Colombia will need to elevate their game to match the intensity and skill of their Uruguayan opponents. This semifinal promises to be a captivating encounter as both teams vie for a chance to lift the coveted Copa America trophy.

Uruguay probable lineup

Uruguay will not have Naitan Nandez, but they still have a very talented team and are even more favorites after eliminating Brazil.

Uruguay possible lineup: Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Araujo; Nunez.

Colombia probable lineup

Colombia have been one of the strongest teams and, although they are the underdogs in this game, they have enough talent to fight the Uruguayans.

Colombia possible lineup: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba.