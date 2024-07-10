Uruguay take on Colombia for a place in the 2024 Copa America final, which is why many wonder why Luis Suarez is on the bench for this crucial game.

The Inter Miami star is the best striker La Celeste have ever seen, so his absence is always intriguing to many. Suarez is not injured, so the reason he’s not starting for Uruguay against Colombia today is simply a tactical decision by Marcelo Bielsa.

The coach’s primary option up front is Darwin Nuñez, which makes sense as the Liverpool striker is younger and in better shape than Lucho. Even though he can still contribute to the national team, Suarez is not getting any younger.

Besides, the 37-year-old has been dealing with serious pain in his right knee for years now. In fact, it’s one of the reasons he rescinded his contract with Brazilian side Gremio in December 2023 despite having joined the club on a two-season deal earlier that year.

Luis Suarez of Uruguay gestures during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group C match between Uruguay and Panama at Hard Rock Stadium on June 23, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Suarez’s knee problems

“I have to think that in five years I still won’t be able to play soccer with my friends. The truth is that the first steps I take in the morning are very painful. Anyone who sees me thinks it is impossible for me to play a game. My son asks me to play with him and I am not able to,” Suarez told the 100% Deporte radio show in December 2023.

Suarez underwent knee surgery early in 2020, when he was still at Barcelona. Since then, the Uruguayan has been dealing with pain, which is why he takes pills and injections before every game.

“On the outside of my knee I have tension that remained from surgery in 2020 when I was in Barcelona. In the last stage of recovery, the pandemic came and I had to do exercises on my own and I couldn’t finish stretching my knee. On the inside I have cartilage wear and that hits the bone. No liquid is generated but sometimes it gets stuck. Before games I take three pills and inject myself. From there I got the limp,” Suarez added.

Suarez is now spending his sunset years with Inter Miami, enjoying the perks of playing in a less demanding environment in MLS. Uruguay felt it too soon to leave him out of the 2024 Copa America, but his playing time has been limited regardless.