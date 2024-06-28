Canada face off against Chile in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

It’s an all or nothing duel. On the one hand there will be Canada, who after their narrow victory against Peru managed to recover from their poor debut against Lionel Messi‘s Argentina. They are aware that although they have taken a big step, they still have nothing secured.

And this is the key match for them. Chile have just lost 1-0 against Argentina, in a very close duel, which leaves them with the obligation to beat the Canadians and wait for the result of Peru against Argentina.

When will the Canada vs Chile match be played?

Canada and Chile face each other in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Saturday, June 29th, at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jonathan David of Canada – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Canada vs Chile: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Canada vs Chile in the USA

In a crucial duel for qualification to the next round, Chile and Canada face off on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Copa America group stage.

The 2024 Copa America is the premier viewing choice this summer in the USA, showcasing the continent's best teams and players from June 20th to July 14th.

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports, UniMás.