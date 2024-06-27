Canada play against Chile in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

[Watch Canada vs Chile live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is a crucial game in Matchday 3 of Group A, with one of the qualifications yet to be decided. Argentina, the defending champions, have already secured their place in the next round. Messi‘s team won its first two games against the teams competing in this match, who now seek to join the Argentines in the next round.

For Canada, a victory is sufficient to advance, and even if Argentina were to lose by a significant margin, Canada could still lead the group. A draw might also be enough for Canadians, depending on Peru‘s performance. For Chile, only a victory matters, and they must wait for the result of the Peruvians against the Argentines.

Canada probable lineup

Canada are going for a historic qualification against a tough rival like Chile.

Canada possible lineup: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Miller, Laryea; Osorio, Eustaquio; Buchanan, David, Davies; Larin.

Chile probable lineup

While waiting for what happens between Argentina and Peru, Chile will look for a victory that will allow them to qualify for the next round

Chile possible lineup: Bravo; Isla, Lichnovsky, Diaz, Suazo; Nunez, Pulgar; Osorio, Sanchez, Brereton Diaz; Vargas.