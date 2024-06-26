Ecuador will face Jamaica today in a Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA right here.

Ecuador are set to face Jamaica today at Allegiant Stadium in a Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Find all the key information here, including the precise date, kickoff time, and various options for live streaming or watching in the United States. Don’t miss this thrilling game on ViX Premium, available for only $4.99 in the USA!

The two teams that started with defeats on the first group B Matchday, will now face each other. Jamaica, considered the weakest team in Group B, suffered a predictable 1-0 loss to Mexico. Despite the defeat, they had chances to score and posed difficulties for the Mexicans at times.

Ecuador experienced a more surprising outcome, entering as heavy favorites against Venezuela. Despite Valencia scoring the first goal, his correct expulsion proved costly, resulting in a fair 2-1 victory for Venezuela. Consequently, both teams need a win to keep their hopes alive for qualifying in the final Matchday.

When will the Ecuador vs Jamaica match be played?

Ecuador will face off against Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage on Wednesday, June 26th, at 6:00 PM (ET).

Ecuador vs Jamaica: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Ecuador vs Jamaica in the USA

Other broadcasting options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision NOW, Fox Sports.