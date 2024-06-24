Ecuador will meet Jamaica in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, you can explore the potential lineups for this intriguing match.

Ecuador and Jamaica are set to clash in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Copa America group stage. Here, we present the probable lineups for both teams, detailing formations and the players expected to participate in this compelling encounter.

[Watch Ecuador vs Jamaica live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The two rivals, both starting with defeats on the first Matchday, will now face each other. On the Jamaica, seemingly the weakest team in Group B, they suffered a predictable 1-0 loss against Mexico, although they had chances to score and posed difficulties for the Mexicans at times.

Ecuador’s team faced a more surprising outcome, as heavy favorites against Venezuela, but Valencia’s correct expulsion (despite later scoring the first goal) proved costly in a fair 2-1 victory for Venezuela. Consequently, both teams need a win to have a chance of qualifying for the final Matchday.

Ecuador probable lineup

After their surprising loss against Venezuela in Matchday 1, Ecuador will seek to recover in this Matchday 2 in which they will have to face the absence of Enner Valencia.

Ecuador possible lineup: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Ortiz, Caicedo, Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Mena.

Jamaica probable lineup

Jamaica are the underdogs in the group, but to spring a major upset and advance to the next round, they must defeat Ecuador, who are also seeking a recovery.

Jamaica possible lineup: Waite; Lembikisa, Bernard, Hector, Leigh; Anderson, Reid, Palmer, Dixon; Antonio, Nicholson.