Brazil face Uruguay in the Copa America quarterfinals, but they'll have to do it without their star forward Gabriel Jesus. Find out here the reasons of his absence.

Why is Gabriel Jesus not playing for Brazil vs Uruguay in 2024 Copa America quarterfinals?

Brazil face a formidable challenge in their upcoming Copa America quarterfinal against Darwin Nunez’s Uruguay, set to clash without the services of Gabriel Jesus, a pivotal figure in their attacking lineup. His absence is a big mystery for many soccer fans around the world, and here we tell you the reasons why he will not play this game.

In a clash that’s shaping up to be the highlight of the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals, Brazil and Uruguay are set to square off in what many are billing as an early championship showdown. This eagerly anticipated matchup between two Conmebol titans promises to deliver pulsating action from start to finish.

Ahead of this pivotal duel, Brazil find themselves without key player like Vinicius Jr., leaving a void that players such as Gabriel Jesus would typically fill with aplomb. However, the current Arsenal forward will also be notably absent when the teams take the field for their quarterfinal clash.

Gabriel Jesus out of the quarter-final match against Uruguay

In a surprising move, Gabriel Jesus‘s omission from the squad has raised eyebrows. Contrary to popular belief, the decision is not linked to injuries, performance, or age. Instead, Brazilian coach Dorival Junior has made a tactical choice, extending beyond this quarterfinal matchup.

Gabriel Jesus wasn’t even included in the tournament roster. According to Dorival Junior, other players have been prioritized over the current Arsenal striker, underscoring the strategic depth and competition within the Brazilian team.