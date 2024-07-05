Brazil will face Uruguay in the quarter-finals of the Copa America 2024, but they will be without their star striker, Vinicius Junior. Here, we tell you the reason why.

Why is Vinicius Junior not playing for Brazil vs Uruguay in 2024 Copa America quarter-finals?

Brazil is one of the 8 teams qualified to play in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024. They will face Uruguay but Real Madrid star striker Vinicius Junior will not be able to take part in this match.

After the doubts left by Dorival Junior’s team in the 0-0 draw against Costa Rica in the first match of the group stage, Brazil was able to turn the situation around and after a 4-1 victory over Paraguay and a 1-1 draw against Colombia secured qualification to the quarterfinals.

Now, Brazil is set to clash with Uruguay, both strong contenders for the title, but the truth is that one will return to his country and the other will continue to follow the path to glory However, Vinicius Junior will be absent from this crucial match, raising questions about the reasons behind his absence.

Vinicius Junior out of the quarter-final match against Uruguay

Vinicius Junior will miss the quarter-final match against Uruguay due to suspension. The Real Madrid forward received his second yellow card of the tournament during the match against Colombia, resulting in a one-match suspension.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil reacts after receiving a yellow card during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Group D match between Brazil and Colombia. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The former Flamengo player was first cautioned in Brazil’s second group stage match against Paraguay, receiving a yellow card with seven minutes remaining. His second yellow card came just six minutes into the match against Colombia, sidelining the 23-year-old for the upcoming quarter-final.

Coach Dorival Junior now faces the challenge of replacing Brazil’s number 7. Potential candidates include Savinho (who started against Paraguay), Endrick, Martinelli, and Evanilson. One of these players will join Rodrygo, Paquetá, and Raphinha in the attack as Brazil seeks to advance further in the tournament.