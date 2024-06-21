Mexico are ready to make their appearance in the Copa America 2024. The coach Jaime Lozano already gave the list and Fulham’s striker Raul Jimenez is out of it.

Mexico will face Jamaica in their first game of Copa America 2024. El Tricolor needs a victory to start the tournament in the best possible way and leave all those ghosts from the past behind.

Last time Mexico participated in the Copa America was back in 2016 where they had their worst performance ever losing 7-0 against Chile in the quarter finals. This year, they will try not to repeat what happened in 2016, but expectations are low and fans are not very motivated by this team.

The coach Jaime Lozano will try to reverse the bad situation that the Mexican national team is going through, but he left Premier League striker Raul Jimenez off the roster. Many people may wonder why Lozano took this decision.

Raul Jimenez out of Copa America 2024

Raul Jimenez will not be part of the Mexican national team for Copa America 2024 because he is not in top condition after being out of action at Fulham for almost two months due to an injury.

The iconic Mexican striker only played an amount of 61 minutes in the past two months in the last 14 matches with Fulham in the Premier League. Coach Jaime Lozano plans to make a generational change with the national team, leaving aside several players who were previously considered, such as Raul Jimenez.