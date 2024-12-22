NFL Video: Caleb Williams celebrates touchdown against Lions with Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuuu’

The Chicago Bears were struggling against the Detroit Lions when Caleb Williams showcased his talent, scoring another touchdown in the second quarter and seizing the moment to perform Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siuuuu’ celebration.

The first half was challenging for Williams, who managed to rally with two touchdown passes in the second quarter, giving the Bears a glimmer of hope. However, the Lions maintained a commanding lead at 27-14 heading into halftime.

Caleb Williams’ celebratory moment came in the final seconds of the second quarter. He launched a 45-yard pass to Keenan Allen, who had been quiet for most of the game but delivered when it mattered most.

Although the Chicago Bears are out of playoff contention, they continue to give it their all each game. Caleb Williams has consistently shown off his powerful arm despite the team’s struggles. The Bears entered this matchup on an eight-game losing streak.

When Was the Bears’ Last Win in 2024?

The Bears’ most recent NFL victory this season came on October 13, a week before their Week 7 bye. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 in London. That win wasn’t just any victory—it was the final game of a three-week winning streak.

Seahawks and Packers to Close Out the Season

The Bears will wrap up their 2024 season with two games: hosting the Seahawks on December 26 and traveling to Lambeau Field to face the Packers in early January.