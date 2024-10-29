Trending topics:
2024 World Series: What happens if the New York Yankees lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4?

The New York Yankees continue the battle against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the 2024 MLB World Series.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning during Game Two of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 3 of the 2024 World Series with a final score of 4-2 against the New York Yankees, putting the Bronx Bombers down 0-3 in the series.

After two electrifying games in Los Angeles, the 2024 World Series moved to New York, where the Yankees were looking to close the gap with the Dodgers. However, things did not go well for the home team, allowing Dave Roberts’ squad to move closer to the MLB title.

The Yankees face a daunting task if they hope to make a comeback in the series. They’ll need to improve both their pitching and offense, seizing every opportunity that comes their way. Additionally, they must find a way to stop Freddie Freeman, who has been the key player for the Dodgers in this World Series.

What happens if the Yankees lose to the Dodgers?

If the Yankees lose Game 4 to the Dodgers, the Dodgers will be crowned champions and lift the World Series trophy. A loss in Game 4 would mark the end of the Yankees’ aspirations for this season.

Juan Soto #22, Aaron Judge #99 and Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees are seen as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Juan Soto #22, Aaron Judge #99 and Alex Verdugo #24 of the New York Yankees are seen as they play the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

What happens if the Yankees beat the Dodgers?

If the Yankees beat the Dodgers in Game 4, the series will extend to a fifth game. This game would again be played at Yankee Stadium, giving the Yankees another chance to even the series.

A Yankees win in Game 4 would breathe new life into the series and keep the excitement alive for fans. However, the Dodgers would still be favored to win the series, given their dominance displayed so far in the MLB World Series.

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Better Collective Logo