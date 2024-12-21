Former MVP Paul Goldschmidt reportedly heads to Yankees on $12.5 million one-year deal

The New York Yankees have made another significant move in the MLB free-agent market, signing former MVP Paul Goldschmidt to a one-year, $12.5 million contract, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The 37-year-old first baseman brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the Yankees’ roster.

Goldschmidt joins New York after a challenging 2024 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he posted a .245 batting average and a .716 OPS—numbers below his usual standards. Despite these struggles, his career accomplishments, including an MVP award and consistent offensive production, highlight his high-caliber talent.

With the departure of Anthony Rizzo, Goldschmidt steps in as the Yankees’ new starting first baseman. The team, which has been highly active in the offseason after missing out on Juan Soto, views Goldschmidt as a vital piece to stabilize the infield and provide leadership for its younger core.

Goldschmidt Joins Yankees: A Strategic Move for Experience and Leadership

Despite his recent dip in performance, the New York Yankees are betting on Goldschmidt’s experience, ability to make hard contact, and reputation as a clubhouse leader. His signing is part of a broader strategy to position the team as a top contender in the American League.

In addition to acquiring Goldschmidt, the Yankees have made other notable moves, including signing Max Fried, trading for closer Devin Williams, and adding Cody Bellinger. These strategic additions reflect the team’s ambition to build a championship-caliber roster.

With Goldschmidt anchoring first base and contributing his veteran presence, the Yankees aim to solidify their lineup and take a significant step toward capturing the World Series title.