MLB News: Francisco Lindor makes major admission on Juan Soto's addition to the Mets

Francisco Lindor, the charismatic shortstop for the New York Mets, has shared his enthusiasm for Juan Soto’s arrival to the MLB team, emphasizing the transformative impact the young star will have both on and off the field.

Soto’s signing—a record-breaking 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets—has generated immense excitement across New York. The talented outfielder, who posted an 8.1 WAR last season with the Padres, is expected to elevate the Mets’ performance and position them as top contenders in the National League.

Francisco Lindor acknowledged that Soto’s presence will not only enhance the team’s offense but also positively influence the clubhouse atmosphere and the fan experience at Citi Field.

“He’s an electric player. That’s going to add to the vibes as well. Also, his professionalism. I think that’s going to go well with the organization, with the culture that we’ve been trying to grow and establish,” Lindor said via SNY Mets on X (formerly Twitter).

Lindor highlighted the Mets’ commitment to fostering a positive culture and engaging atmosphere, both for players and fans, while emphasizing how Soto’s arrival aligns perfectly with that vision:

“The whole front office is trying to build the culture and atmosphere where the fans come and have fun, the players have fun, and the families enjoy the game. But we’re gonna go out there and give everything we’ve got. I think a guy like Juan Soto is gonna help a lot in that regard,” Lindor added.

Soto-Lindor: A Fearsome Duo in the MLB

Soto’s addition to the Mets’ lineup is set to be game-changing. Alongside Lindor, the duo will anchor the heart of the batting order, reminiscent of the connection Soto previously shared with Aaron Judge on the Yankees.

With Soto manning right field, the Mets can count on consistent offensive production from that position. The Dominican’s exceptional talent and youth bring not only excitement but also the promise of a bright future for the franchise.

