Former NY Yankees’ Jorge Posada clarifies stance on potential return in a different role

Following a whirlwind of fallout from last season—punctuated by Hal Steinbrenner solidifying Aaron Boone’s future—the New York Yankees continue to generate offseason buzz. Among the potential staff additions for next year, franchise icon Jorge Posada briefly emerged as an intriguing possibility, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

However, during an appearance on The Show podcast with the Post‘s Jon Heyman, Posada emphatically slammed the door on a potential return to the Bronx in a coaching capacity. “I don’t feel welcome when I go there, you know? Even in spring training, I don’t feel like, I’m just like, I don’t know, like, I don’t feel welcome. I don’t feel like they want me there, so I don’t go,” Posada said.

The candid remarks highlight lingering bitterness from how Posada’s 17-year tenure in pinstripes ended. Despite having his No. 20 retired at Monument Park in 2015, the five-time All-Star clearly still harbors mixed feelings toward the organization’s current leadership.

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Even as the Yankees explore aggressive offseason moves—including a reported pursuit of Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato—Posada made it clear that his philosophy and communication style simply don’t align with general manager Brian Cashman or Boone, making any hypothetical reunion a nonstarter.

Former Yankee catcher Jorge Posada looks on.

A bitter end to an iconic Yankees tenure

While Posada is universally revered as a core member of the Yankees‘ late-1990s dynasty, his final season in 2011 was marred by sharp on-field struggles and off-field tension before he officially called it a career.

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Posada traced much of the lingering friction back to that contentious 2011 campaign, when the Yankees stripped him of his starting catching duties and relegated him to a part-time designated hitter role without giving him a genuine shot to win back his spot behind the plate.

Why did Posada’s name surface now?

Away from the Bronx drama, Posada has stayed active on the international stage, notably teaming up with former battery mate Francisco Cervelli on Team Italy’s coaching staff for the World Baseball Classic.

Italy’s spirited tournament run fueled outside speculation about Posada’s readiness for a major league bench role. Despite the sour note on which his playing career ended, the four-time World Series champion remains one of the most beloved figures in modern Yankees lore.

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Key takeaways

Jorge Posada emerged as a potential coaching candidate for the New York Yankees.

for the New York Yankees. Jorge Posada stated he does not feel welcome visiting the New York Yankees.

visiting the New York Yankees. Jorge Posada coached Team Italy alongside Francisco Cervelli in the World Baseball Classic.