Lamar Jackson’s latest injury has created uncertainty around the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback situation, as the team navigates a crucial stretch of the 2026 NFL season without its two-time MVP.

Lamar Jackson could return as early as Week 16, when the Baltimore Ravens face the Cleveland Browns on December 27, according to an ESPN report cited by Athlon. However, that is a potential target rather than a confirmed return date.

After missing time earlier in the year with an ankle injury, the two-time MVP suffered another setback just as he returned to the lineup, leaving Jesse Minter’s team without its franchise quarterback once again.

The new injury proved serious enough to require surgery and a placement on injured reserve, raising questions about whether he would have another chance to take the field before the season ends.

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What injury is keeping Lamar Jackson out?

Lamar Jackson is recovering from a fractured and dislocated right thumb that required surgery. He suffered the injury on November 1 against the Buffalo Bills, when his throwing hand collided with defensive end Greg Rousseau as he attempted a pass to Zay Flowers.

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens (Source: Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The injury happened on the Ravens’ first offensive play of the game. He immediately left the field and did not return to the 36-10 loss. It was a particularly frustrating setback because he had just returned after missing the previous three games with a high ankle sprain.

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Baltimore placed him on injured reserve on November 5, meaning he had to miss at least four games. He subsequently underwent surgery and began his rehabilitation.

What is Lamar Jackson’s recovery timeline?

Jesse Minter said Lamar Jackson’s injury typically requires six to 10 weeks to heal. In an update released on November 13, the head coach explained that recovery timelines are difficult to predict but said the quarterback was doing well and working toward his return.

Ravens quarterback coach Israel Woolfork also confirmed on November 19 that Jackson was focused on his rehabilitation. The team has not announced a definitive date for his return, leaving his availability dependent on his progress.

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Who is replacing Lamar Jackson at quarterback for the Ravens?

Jacoby Brissett is the veteran option at quarterback while Jackson remains sidelined. They acquired him in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals after injuries to Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley left the team short of experienced options.

He gives Baltimore a quarterback with extensive NFL starting experience, while rookie Joe Fagnano is another option on the roster. Jackson’s potential return would therefore be a major boost for the offense.

Key takeaways

Lamar Jackson could return in Week 16 against the Cleveland Browns on December 27.

against the Cleveland Browns on December 27. Lamar Jackson fractured and dislocated his right thumb on November 1 against Buffalo Bills.

on November 1 against Buffalo Bills. Baltimore Ravens acquired Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals to replace Lamar Jackson.